India gives US plan tepid backing
Following a number of other countries, India offers lukewarm support for the US peace plan.
Both sides should “engage with each other, including on recent proposals put forward by the United States and find an acceptable two-state solution,” government spokesman Raveesh Kumar says.
India has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, but has grown closer to Israel under leader Narendra Modi.
German, Israeli leaders warn anti-Semitism spreading again
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says at the Bundestag that anti-Semitism is again becoming a threat in his country and throughout Europe.
“The evil spirits of the past are reappearing today under a new guise,” he says.
“More still, they are presenting their ethno-nationalist, authoritarian thinking as a vision, as a better answer to the questions of our time.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin echoes those concerns in his own speech, warning that the continent is being “visited by ghosts from the past.”
“Ugly and extreme anti-Semitism is hovering over the whole of Europe,” Rivlin says.
Rivlin says peace plan could bring hope
Speaking at the Bundestag in Berlin, President Reuven Rivlin says the US peace plan could help bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
“Yesterday in Washington, we saw moments that could bring great hope. After long years of diplomatic stalemate, President Trump — a courageous friend of the State of Israel — presented a plan that could allow the two peoples to renew the channels of dialogue and make progress towards a shared future,” he tells the German parliament in Hebrew, according to a statement from his office.
“It is no simple matter and both sides need to study the plan in depth. It is a plan that demands deep, difficult and complex concessions from both sides, but we must not give up. For those who surrender, surrender the chance. And I refuse to surrender.”
“It is true that the relations between Israel and the Palestinians are not symmetrical, but our capacity to find a political and diplomatic solution is dependent on the ability of both sides to trust one another. We must build confidence between us,” he adds.
Wife of Rabin assassin disqualified from Knesset run, for now
The central Elections Committee has disqualified Larissa Trimbobler-Amir from running for the Knesset in March 2 elections.
Trimbobler-Amir is married to Yigal Amir, the man who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace rally 24 years ago.
The 13 member committee decided unanimously to disqualify her. The disqualification will likely be challenged in the Supreme Court, which often overturns the committee’s decisions.
If she does run, her party is not expected to garner a significant number of votes or enter the Knesset.
Khamenei says US peace plan won’t bear fruit
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is denouncing as “satanic” a US peace plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian and predicting that Muslim nations will undoubtedly prevent the proposal from being put into practice.
“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Khamenei writes on his official Twitter account.
