The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Iran calls for ‘immediate halt’ to Turkish Syria offensive
Iran is calling for an immediate halt to Turkey’s offensive on Kurdish-ruled northeastern Syria, citing concern for the dangers to civilians in the conflict zone.
“Iran… emphasizes (the need for) an immediate halt to the assault and the departure of Turkish military units from Syrian territory,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.
Iran is a close ally of the Syrian government, which has sought to exploit the Turkish offensive against Kurdish forces that were the mainstay of the US-led campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria to win the region back to central government control.
— AFP
Turkish strikes reportedly hit civilian convoy in Syria
A Kurdish news agency and a war monitor say Turkish troops have bombarded a convoy of vehicles taking residents of the northern city of Raqqa to a border town, inflicting casualties among them.
The Kurdish Hawar news agency says the attack on the road leading to the border town of Tal Abyad killed three people and wounded several others.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Turkish airstrike occurred when a convoy carrying a tribal leader reached the entrance of Tal Abyad. It says several people were wounded but that no one was killed.
Such contradictions in casualties’ figures are common in the aftermath of attacks.
Turkish troops have been bombarding the town of Tal Abyad since they launched their ground offensive against Kurdish fighters last night.
— AP
Yom Kippur shooting video stays online despite crackdown
Video of the deadly shooting in Germany was easily accessible on 4chan, BitChute and other sites, attracting tens of thousands of views, despite efforts by tech companies to curb the spread of violent content.
Roughly 24 hours after the attack, video and links to an anti-Semitic “manifesto” published a week earlier by the gunman were also still available online using a simple keyword search on popular anonymous online forum 4chan.
Yesterday’s assault in city of Halle, which left two people dead, took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman streaming the attack live online.
The assailant’s 35-minute video was originally livestreamed on Twitch, an Amazon-owned, gaming-focused streaming platform.
Twitch says it was viewed live by just five users and a recording was seen by 2,200 people before it was flagged and removed.
But as of this afternoon, the full video was still available on multiple sites promoting violent and sexual content, including BitChute and 4chan.
— AFP
Netanyahu ‘strongly condemns’ Turkish invasion of northern Syria
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is joining international condemnation of Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria, saying the offensive against Kurdish fighters could result in the ethnic cleansing of the minority group.
“Israel strongly condemns Turkey’s military invasion of Kurdish provinces in Syria and warns against ethnic cleansing of Kurds by Turkey and its allies,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
“Israel will make every effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people,” the statement says.
Merkel vows ‘zero tolerance’ for hate after anti-Semitic attack
Chancellor Angela Merkel vows there will be no tolerance for hate, after an anti-Semitic attack that left two dead as Jews celebrated Yom Kippur.
“The representatives of the constitutional state must use all means available against hate, violence and misanthropy. There is zero tolerance,” she says a day after a 27-year-old German suspect shot dead two in an attack that targeted a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.
— AFP
Malfunctioning homemade weapons appeared to stop Yom Kippur shooter
The German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and a kebab shop on Yom Kippur could have caused more carnage if his homemade weapons had not malfunctioned during his shooting rampage.
Stephan Balliet, 27, was captured by police last night after he shot dead two people in a gun rampage in the city of Halle.
According to reports, throughout the video of the attack that he live streamed using a helmet-mounted smartphone, the gunman becomes increasingly enraged at his own ineptitude.
In the earliest minutes he berates his laptop as it takes too long to load programs and find a wireless signal, while later he curses as his homemade weapons fail to fire.
Unable to breach the entrance of the Jewish cemetery outside the synagogue, he shoots a passing woman, later firing another burst into her lifeless body and shouting “Pig!”
But he reserves his harshest language for himself, calling himself a “fucking idiot,” a “failure” and a “loser.”
Bleeding after a gunfight with police as he flees town in his crippled vehicle, he apologizes to the imagined audience watching online.
“That was it guys. A total loser,” he says into the lens before hurling the phone out of the car.
Around 2,200 people are believed to have watched his blundering, violent rampage on games streaming platform Twitch, the Amazon-owned company said — five of them live.
— with AFP
EU, India, Denmark join condemnation of Turkey’s push in Syria
Denmark, India and the European Union are adding their voices to the international condemnation and concerns over Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria in an offensive there against Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls it “an extremely serious situation, and there is reason to be concerned about civilians.”
Frederiksen says Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Denmark “for a conversation in which we will assert our position.” No details were given as to when the Turkish. diplomat would meet Kofod.
India’s foreign ministry issued a press release saying New Delhi is “deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in northeast Syria,” and urges Ankara to “exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Meanwhile, the European Union says the Turkish offensive is setting back any hope for progress toward ending the conflict.
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says the offensive will worsen the stream of refugees from Syria, increase violence against innocent civilians and obstruct the fight against the Islamic State group.
She says: “We believe that new armed hostilities would further undermine the stability of the whole region, would exacerbate civilian suffering, would provoke further displacements, would add another obstacle to the very difficult UN led political process and would, that is also very important, threaten the progress that was achieved by the global coalition to defeat” IS.
She adds that there is “no military solution to the conflict in Syria and the only sustainable solution is a political one.”
— AP
Erdogan threatens EU with refugee influx if criticizes Syria operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns the European Union that it will allow millions of refugees to head to its shores if it criticizes Turkey’s military offensive in Syria.
“Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
— AFP
German president says country has responsibility to protect its Jews
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says after meeting with Jewish leaders at the site of a deadly anti-Semitic attack that the country had a duty to protect Jews on its soil.
“It must be clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish life, for the security of Jewish life in Germany,” he said. “We must protect Jewish life.”
— AFP
German president pays respects at scene of deadly anti-Semitic attack
German leaders are visiting the scene of a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack carried out on Yom Kippur in the city of Halle, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, joined by Israeli ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff and local officials, laid flowers outside the synagogue before meeting with Jewish community leaders inside.
Late last night, Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a solidarity vigil at a historic synagogue in central Berlin, and firmly condemned the anti-Semitic rampage.
— AFP
