Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
Iran Guards say oil tanker exploded after hitting mine in ‘unauthorized’ route through Hormuz
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say that an oil tanker exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports.
The report says the tanker was carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil and was attempting to illegally transit the strategic waterway through a route unauthorized by Iran.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here