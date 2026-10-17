Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Iran Guards say oil tanker exploded after hitting mine in ‘unauthorized’ route through Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 5:03 am
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say that an oil tanker exploded and caught fire after hitting a naval mine while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reports.

The report says the tanker was carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil and was attempting to illegally transit the strategic waterway through a route unauthorized by Iran.

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