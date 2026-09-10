Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Iran has resumed underground production of ballistic missiles – report

By Lazar Berman Today, 7:57 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows damaged buildings at Iran's Khojir military base outside of Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows damaged buildings at Iran's Khojir military base outside of Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Iran is once again producing ballistic missiles in underground facilities, US and Middle East officials tell The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, Tehran is using stockpiled parts to assemble both solid- and liquid-fueled missiles.

The production is taking place at a number of underground locations, including the Khojir complex east of Tehran.

The Islamic Republic is working to build new production sites as well, according to the sources.

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