Iran has resumed underground production of ballistic missiles – report
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Iran is once again producing ballistic missiles in underground facilities, US and Middle East officials tell The Wall Street Journal.
According to the report, Tehran is using stockpiled parts to assemble both solid- and liquid-fueled missiles.
The production is taking place at a number of underground locations, including the Khojir complex east of Tehran.
The Islamic Republic is working to build new production sites as well, according to the sources.
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