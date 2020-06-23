Iran reports highest virus deaths since April

Iran reports 121 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily toll in over two months, as it battles to contain the Middle East’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari tells a news conference that the new fatalities bring the overall virus death toll to 9,863.

That is Iran’s highest single-day fatality rate since April 11, when 125 deaths were recorded.

