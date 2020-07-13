Iran says virus death toll tops 13,000
Knesset panel orders reopening of pools, gyms despite PM’s opposition

Likud moves to replace head of committee that voted minutes after Netanyahu announces decision that gyms will stay closed, pools can reopen in limited fashion

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:14 pm 2 Edit

A woman exercises at the Mati gym club of Malkha in Jerusalem on May 11, 2020 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
A woman exercises at the Mati gym club of Malkha in Jerusalem on May 11, 2020 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

3:43 pm

Rights groups denounce Lebanon ‘repression’

A coalition of rights groups say that “repression” and “intimidation” are threatening free speech in Lebanon, hit by an economic meltdown and months of angry protests.

Since mass demonstrations erupted in October demanding the wholesale removal of a ruling class deemed inept and corrupt, authorities have cracked down on protesters, the alliance said in a statement.

“Instead of heeding protesters’ calls for accountability, the authorities are waging a campaign of repression against people who expose corruption and rightfully criticize the government’s significant failings,” it sats.

The alliance includes international watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch along with local groups such as the Samir Kassir Foundation.

It warns that “powerful political and religious figures have increasingly used the country’s criminal insult and defamation laws as a tool for retaliation and repression against critics.”

The statement urges public prosecutors and security agencies “to refrain from summoning people to investigations for exercising their right to free speech”.

Debt-laden Lebanon is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, with almost half its population now living in poverty.

Banks have severely restricted dollar withdrawals and the Lebanese pound has plummeted to record lows on the black market, sparking price hikes and fanning public anger.

The novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,300 people and killed 36, has forced lockdown measures that further exacerbated the economic crisis.

— AFP

3:42 pm

Iran says virus death toll tops 13,000

Iran reports more than 200 new coronavirus fatalities that took the overall toll in the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak beyond 13,000.

“Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, we have lost 203 of our compatriots due to the COVID-19 disease,” says health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

“Based on this figure, the total number of victims has reached 13,032,” she tells a televised news conference.

Lari says another 2,349 people had tested positive for the virus, raising the overall figure in the country’s outbreak to 259,652.

Iran has been struggling to contain the virus since announcing its first cases in February — two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom.

The Islamic Republic has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the pandemic’s spread.

— AFP

3:40 pm

French police arrest most-wanted ‘darknet’ pedophile suspect

French prosecutors say that police arrested a man suspected of operating pedophilia sites on secret internet networks providing pornographic videos and pictures to thousands of people worldwide.

The 40-year-old arrested on July 7 near the southwestern city of Bordeaux was described by prosecutors as “one of the 10 most-wanted targets” of authorities fighting child sex crimes around the globe.

— AFP

3:40 pm

Court rejects petition to curb shady spyware company NSO Group

The Tel Aviv District Court has rejected a request to strip the controversial spyware firm NSO Group of its export license over the suspected use of the company’s technology in targeting journalists and dissidents worldwide.

The case, brought by Amnesty International in January, called on the court to prevent NSO from selling its technology abroad, especially to repressive regimes.

The court has ruled that Amnesty’s attorneys did not provide sufficient evidence “to prove the claim that an attempt was made to track a human rights activist by trying to hack his cellphone,” or that the hacking was done by NSO.

“Granting a license is done after the most rigorous process and also after granting the permit, the authority conducts oversight and close inspection, as necessary,” the court says. If human rights are found to be violated, that permit can be suspended or canceled, it added.

The court issued its ruling yesterday, but only made it public today.

NSO Group says in a statement that the company “will continue to work to provide technology to states and intelligence organizations, and that its purpose is to save human lives.”

Amnesty was not immediately available for comment.

In 2018, Amnesty claimed one of its employees was targeted by NSO’s malware, saying a hacker tried to break into the staffer’s smartphone, using a WhatsApp message about a protest in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington as bait.

NSO, an Israeli hacker-for-hire company, uses its Pegasus spyware to take control of a phone, its cameras and microphones, and mine the user’s personal data.

The company has been accused of selling its surveillance software to repressive governments that use it against dissidents. It doesn’t disclose clients, but they are believed to include Middle Eastern and Latin American states. The company says it sells its technology to Israeli-approved governments to help them combat criminals and terrorism.

In a report published last month, Amnesty International said Moroccan journalist Omar Radi’s phone was tapped using NSO’s technology as part of the government’s efforts to clamp down on dissent.

A Saudi dissident has accused NSO of involvement in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in 2018.

— AP

3:29 pm

‘You’re finished in Likud. Have a nice life!’ Likud bulldog tells panel head who voted against party line

Channel 12 reports that just before Coronavirus Committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton voted to reverse the government’s decision to shutter gyms and pools, Likud coalition whip Miki Zohar angrily approached her and whispered in her ear, “You are finished in the Likud party. You [will be] ousted as committee chairwoman. Have a nice life.”

3:29 pm

Likud MK: Saturday night economic protest attended only by ‘radical leftists’

Likud backbencher Osnat Mark claims Saturday night’s protest against the government’s economic response to the pandemic had been attended by “radical leftists.”

“I did not see the self-employed there. Only leftists and radical leftists who came and said one thing, ‘Down with Bibi.’ We are not in an election campaign right now, we are in the campaign to save the self-employed, and this must be done in conjunction with the government,” she says during a session of the Knesset’s Economic Committee.

 

3:26 pm

Likud MK comes to defense of coronavirus panel head as party moves to replace her

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar issues a statement coming to the defense of the Knesset’s coronavirus commitee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, who their party has moved to replace after her panel voted to approve the reopening of gyms and pools against the will of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Regardless of the content of the decisions made today by the Coronavirus Committee: 1. The Knesset is not a rubber stamp for the government. 2. It is more correct to convince the Knesset committee by means of data rather than threats and pressure. 3. The removal of the chairwoman of the committee is not the right thing to do,” Sa’ar says in a statement.

2:57 pm

After panel defies PM, Likud coalition whip moves to ax its Likud chairwoman

After the Knesset’s coronavirus committee voted to reopen gyms against the wishes of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud coalition whip Miki Zohar has updated the House Committee head of his party’s intention to replace the coronavirus committee chairwoman, Yifat Shasha-Biton.

Zohar writes that a new Likud MK will be proposed at the next House Committee session.

2:48 pm

IDF coronavirus cases nearly triple in nine days

Over the course of the past nine days, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Israel Defense Forces has risen 180%, from 203 on July 4 to 568 today, according to figures released by the military.

The number of service members in quarantine has similarly shot up over the past week and a half, from 5,039 people on July 4 to 12,130 today, according to the IDF’s official tally.

Over 2,000 soldiers, officers and civilian employees of the IDF went into quarantine in the past day, according to the military’s figures.

This is a far greater jump than the military saw during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, during which the IDF put in place harsher restrictions on its soldiers and bases than are currently in effect.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:44 pm

Knesset panel orders reopening of pools, gyms despite PM’s opposition

The Knesset’s cororonavirus committee has voted to reopen public pools and gyms that the cabinet shuttered last week in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The decision comes minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the premier and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had decided to keep gyms closed while establishing criteria that would allow for the reopening of public pools.

2:43 pm

WATCH: Cops give NIS 500 fine for folded tables outside schnitzel shop as owner begs for mercy

Police officers are filmed giving the second of two NIS 500 fines in the span of less than a week to the owner of Tel Aviv’s Schnitzel Point over folded tables that were outside of the restaurant without a permit.

The shop’s owner, Avi Haimov, says he hadn’t received his bill for payment for June. The Tel Aviv municipality recently announced it was freezing aApril and May’s charges for such permits in light of the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.

After he received the first of the week’s fines due to the placement of the tables, he reached out to the municipality and was told that the issue was being taken care of. However, earlier today, inspectors came to the restaurant and fined him again.

“Shame on you!” Haimov can be heard yelling in the video as he falls to the floor. “Please just leave me alone!”

“While businesses in Tel Aviv are collapsing, fighting for bread to feed their families, our mayor Ron Huldai boasts that he supports us, while his inspectors abuse us again and again,” he tells the Walla news site.

2:19 pm

Top Trump aide warns of ‘strong actions’ on TikTok, angering China

A top White House official says he expected US President Trump to act firmly against the TikTok and WeChat social media apps, prompting an angry response from China on Monday.

China dismissed White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments as “ridiculous and narrow-minded,” and slammed the United States as “the world’s real hacker empire” amid rising tensions between the two superpowers.

“For a long time now, it (the US) has carried out indiscriminate and illegal cyber attacks, surveillance and theft of secrets on a global scale,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a routine briefing.

“The US continues to have strong values, but why is it so scared of a fun video-sharing social media network loved by young people?”

Trump last week had said he is considering banning the wildly popular TikTok app as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic.

— AFP

2:18 pm

PM seeks to pressure Knesset committee chair to keep gyms, pools closed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Knesset coronavirus committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, in an effort to press her to prevent the reopening of workout facilities and pools that the cabinet voted to shutter last week.

Yesterday, Health Ministry officials told Shasha-Biton’s committee that there had only been 35 confirmed cases that had been contracted at gyms, leading MKs to call for the cabinet to reverse its decision.

Earlier today, the Walla news site reported that a Likud official threatened to strip Shasha-Biton of her post if she allowed the committee to vote to cancel the government’s decision.

The coronavirus committee will convene after the Netanyahu-Shasha-Biton meeting in order to vote on the matter.

2:16 pm

Meeting with PM over coronavirus enforcement, Haredi MKs demand ‘end to abuse’

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu act to stop what they allege is the selective enforcement of public health regulations that unfairly targets their community.

MKs from the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties are meeting Netanyahu as well as Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana following days of complaints and even reported threats by the Haredi lawmakers that they would bolt the coalition.

“Discrimination is being enforced against the ultra-Orthodox community,” Shas head and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says at the meeting, according to a statement.

“I call on the prime minister and the internal security minister to work for equal enforcement.”

“A closure carried out without any aid package does not achieve its goal and harms the entire public,” he says, referring to the recent lockdowns of several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

Netanyahu says he called today’s meeting in order to allow the Haredi lawmakers to voice their frustration. “We want to help. Nobody wants to be harassed. The opposite is true, and I’m open to listening,” he says.

At least two people were arrested in Jerusalem Sunday and hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews set trashcans on fire and knocked down barriers, as they protested for a second night against localized lockdowns of neighborhoods aimed at curbing a spread of the coronavirus.

3:42 pm

