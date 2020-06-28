Iran to require compulsory mask-wearing in high-risk areas

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
US envoy calls for renewal of Iran arms embargo
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An expiring United Nations weapons embargo on Iran must remain in place to prevent it from “becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations around the world,” the US special representative to Iran says.
Brian Hook tells The Associated Press that the world should ignore Iran’s threats to retaliate if the arms embargo set to expire in October is extended, calling it a “mafia tactic.” Among its options, the Islamic Republic could expel international inspectors monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, deepening a crisis created by US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing from Tehran’s 2015 atomic accord with global powers.
The UN arms embargo so far has stopped Iran from purchasing fighter jets, tanks, warships and other weaponry, but has failed to halt its smuggling of weapons into war zones. Despite that, Hook argues both an import and export ban on Tehran must remain in place to secure the wider Mideast.
“If we let it expire, you can be certain that what Iran has been doing in the dark, it will do in broad daylight and then some,” Hook says.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hook’s remarks.
Hook makes the comments while on a visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the US-allied United Arab Emirates, as part of a Mideast tour. Hook met yesterday with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and plans to meet with other officials today. Hook declines to say where else he will travel on his trip.
The United Nations banned Iran from buying major foreign weapon systems in 2010 amid tensions over its nuclear program. That blocked Iran from replacing its aging equipment, much of which had been purchased by the shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. An earlier embargo targeted Iranian arms exports.
— AP
Iran to require compulsory mask-wearing in high-risk areas
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says that mask-wearing will be mandatory in certain areas as of next week and gives virus-hit provinces the green light to reimpose restrictive measures.
The Islamic Republic has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease, and the use of masks and protective equipment has been optional in most areas.
Mask-wearing would be “obligatory in covered spaces where there are gatherings,” Rouhani says during a televised meeting of the country’s anti-virus taskforce.
The measure will come into force as of next week, continue until July 22 and will be extended if necessary, he says.
Rouhani says the health ministry has devised “a clear list” of the types of spaces and gatherings deemed high-risk, but he doesn’t elaborate.
He also doesn’t say what the penalty would be for those who fail to observe the measure.
According to deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, “services will not be given” to those without masks in areas such as “government organisations and shopping malls.”
Iran reported its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak as the death toll has crossed 10,000 and the number of infected reached more than 220,000.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections.
The increasing caseload has seen some previously unscathed provinces classified as “red” — the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale — with authorities allowing them to reimpose restrictive measures if required.
According to Rouhani, the measure will be also extended to provinces with “red” counties.
— AFP
‘Coronavirus cabinet’ meeting ends with no decision on new restrictions
The so-called coronavirus cabinet finishes meeting without making any decisions on new restrictions to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases, with the Health Ministry and government ministers reportedly at odds on the scope of the measures.
According to Channel 12 news, the Health Ministry called for limiting events such as weddings to 50 people; require “capsules” in youth summer programs; restrict group prayer to open areas with a limit of 19 people; and bar gatherings of over 20 people.
The report says ministers pushed back on these proposals, saying they didn’t want to reimpose closures on parts of the economy.
“These are exaggerated demands,” Interior Minister Aryeh Deri reportedly said. “There’s no need for further steps. We need to learn to live with the coronavirus.”
Amid complaints that the current testing system takes too long to return results, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office after the meeting says the premier called for the process to be shortened.
“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the coronavirus cabinet ordered the time of the epidemiological investigation from the moment a patient is located until all those he was in contact enter quarantine to be limited to 48 hours,” the statement says.
comments