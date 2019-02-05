The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Iran vows to teach Israeli leaders a ‘lesson’ if Syria strikes continue
A top Iranian official promises a “firm” response if Israel continues to strike targets in Syria.
“If these actions continue, we will activate some calculated measures as a deterrent and as a firm and appropriate response to teach a lesson to the criminal and lying rulers of Israel,” the Reuters news agency quotes Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, as saying, citing the Fars news agency.
Opposition activist slams US over Trump’s sharing of Netanyahu campaign ad
Uri Zaki, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, sends a letter to US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, asking Washington to refrain from intervening in the Knesset elections after US President Donald Trump posted a campaign ad for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his Instagram page.
“Israel is a free country and our elections, a corner-stone to any democratic regime, cannot be influenced by foreign governments,” writes Zaki, who founded a group called the Front for the Protection of Democracy.
“For that reason, many Israelis were shocked by the blunt intervention of the US President Mr. Donald Trump in the Israeli internal process, by indorsing and promoting the electoral campaign of the Chair of the Likud Party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through his extremely influential social media accounts,” he continues.
“With great appreciation to our two great countries’ alliance, we ask that the United States government will cease to interfere in what has to be a free and independent electoral process. The US support should not and cannot become a political issue neither in Israel nor in the United States.”
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @b.netanyahu ・・・ נתיבי איילון, אמש
A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on
Turkey’s Erdogan slams US over delays in Syria buffer zone
Turkey’s president slams the US over delays in establishing a buffer zone in Syria, saying that if Washington won’t contribute to the effort, Ankara will do it alone.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump last month discussed setting up safe zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria.
Turkey has demanded Syrian Kurdish militia withdraw from there and Erdogan has been seeking logistical and financial assistance from Washington for that.
Erdogan says that if the US doesn’t keep to its promise to “cleanse the region of terrorists” and doesn’t contribute in the creation of a safe zone under Turkey’s control, “then we will take care of our own business.”
Erdogan warns Ankara’s patience is waning over delays in Kurdish fighters’ withdrawal from the Syrian town of Manbij.
— AP
Egypt debates motion to extend presidential term limits
Egypt’s parliament is debating a motion to amend the country’s constitution, a move that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office beyond his designated maximum two-term limit ending in 2022.
Lawmaker Haitham el-Hariri says today’s session will discuss the motion, which was submitted Sunday.
The proposed amendments also include the introduction of the role of vice president and a revived senate.
The motion is nearly certain to be adopted by the legislature, which is packed with Sissi supporters, but the amendments would also need to be put to a national referendum.
Sissi was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military’s overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president. He was reelected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to leave the race.
— AP
More than a third of Jewish weddings in 2018 were outside the Rabbinate – report
The New Family organization says that almost 29,000 Jewish Israeli couples got married last year without updating the Chief Rabbinate — more than a third of all marriages and more than estimated thus far.
About 8,000 couples got married in a civil ceremony abroad, 7,000 had a religious ceremony not recognized by the Rabbinate — Reform, Conservative, Haredi or other — while 5,000 others had non-religious ceremonies in Israel and 5,000 got a domestic union card from New Family, according to the data.
The data was obtained by analyzing figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the Bituah Leumi national social security agency, the Foreign Ministry, courts, the Interior Ministry and the Immigration Authority.
Some 50,000 Israeli couples — Jewish, Muslim and Christian — got married through the state’s religious authorities in 2018, the report says.
While acknowledging that the numbers aren’t completely accurate due to difficulty in obtaining the data from official bodies, New Family says the data indicates how prevalent such marriages have become, marking a significant leap compared to previous years.
