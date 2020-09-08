Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge

Chad has told Israel it plans to open an official diplomatic mission in Jerusalem within a year, Channel 12 reports.

The network says Chad’s cabinet chairman is currently visiting Israel and has met his Israeli counterpart, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

According to the unsourced report, it is part of a security delegation currently in the Jewish state for professional meetings as part of the push to normalize ties with the African Muslim nation.

There is no immediate confirmation from officials.