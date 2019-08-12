Iraq says Israel cannot help secure Persian Gulf shipping

Iraq’s foreign minister says Israel’s participation in a US-led mission to secure shipping in the Persian Gulf is unacceptable.

Mohammed al-Hakim tweets that foreign powers are not needed and regional states are capable of securing the strategic waterway themselves.

According to Israeli reports, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told a Knesset meeting this month that Israel had a role in the US mission to monitor and potentially escort commercial ships near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s recent seizures of vessels has raised tensions with the West.

Only Britain has confirmed it will take part in the ostensibly international mission.

Al-Hakim says the effort will increase regional tensions.

— with AP