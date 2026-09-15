Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Islamic Jihad terrorist who participated in Oct. 7 killed in strike — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:30 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military announces.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Mohsen Farid Said Abu Hadaf, who the military says served as the commander of a rocket squad in the Islamic Jihad terror group.

On October 7, Abu Hadaf raided the Kissufim area, according to the IDF.

Recently, the military says, Abu Hadaf had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

“The terrorist was eliminated to remove the threat he posed,” the IDF adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.