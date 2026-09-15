Islamic Jihad terrorist who participated in Oct. 7 killed in strike — IDF

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military announces.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Mohsen Farid Said Abu Hadaf, who the military says served as the commander of a rocket squad in the Islamic Jihad terror group.

On October 7, Abu Hadaf raided the Kissufim area, according to the IDF.

Recently, the military says, Abu Hadaf had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

“The terrorist was eliminated to remove the threat he posed,” the IDF adds.

חיל-האוויר חיסל ראש חולייה מארגון הטרור גא"פ שפשט למרחב כיסופים בטבח 7 באוקטובר חיל-האוויר תקף בסוף השבוע שעבר בחאן יונס שבדרום רצועת עזה, וחיסל את המחבל מוחסן פריד סעיד אבו הדאף, ראש חוליית רקטות בארגון הטרור גא"פ. המחבל פשט למרחב כיסופים בטבח 7 באוקטובר. בעת האחרונה, המחבל… pic.twitter.com/SyYkNRarfJ — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 15, 2026