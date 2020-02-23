Israel issues travel warnings for South Korea, Japan over virus outbreak

The Foreign Ministry issues travel advisories for South Korea and Japan following a surge of coronavirus infections in the East Asian countries.

“We recommend to Israelis to seriously weigh travel to South Korea at this time and to completely avoid the areas of Daegu, Cheongdo,” the ministry says in a statement.

It also advises any Israelis in South Korea to consider leaving the country.

Concerning Japan, the ministry says Israelis should avoid any non-essential travel there.

Israelis citizens returning from South Korea and Japan or who were there in the last 14 days must quarantine at home for two weeks upon their return, the ministry says.

The Israeli embassies in Seoul and Japan are continuing operations as usual.