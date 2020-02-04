Israel says EU warning on annexation ‘odd’

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says the European Union’s decision to rejected the US peace plan and warn it would “challenge” any Israeli annexation of the West Bank is “regrettable and odd.”

“The fact that the High Rep of the EU, Josep Borrel (sic), chose to use threatening language towards Israel, so shortly after he assumed office & only hours after his meetings in Iran, is regrettable &, to say the least, odd,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat says.

“Pursuing such policies and conduct is the best way to ensure that the EU’s role in any process will be minimized,” he adds in a statement.

Borrell, the body’s foreign policy chief, visited Tehran on Monday and held talks aimed at lowering tensions over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.