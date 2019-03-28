The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Israeli drone fires at Gazans launching incendiary balloons
An Israeli drone shot at a group of Palestinians launching balloon-borne incendiary devices into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, injuring four of them, the army confirms.
A number of airborne arson and explosive devices have landed in Israeli fields around the Gaza Strip throughout the day.
J Street slams Netanyahu for sharing clip of him ‘humiliating’ Obama
The dovish lobby group J Street condemns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for sharing a video of him “humiliating” former US president Barack Obama.
“Netanyahu apparently decided to destroy the remaining support his government has in the Democratic Party. Instead of thanking President Obama for signing the largest ever [military] aid package for Israel, Netanyahu takes prides in the lack of respect he showed Obama,” Yael Patir, the head of J Street Israel, says in a statement.
“This video is unnecessary and even more severely is devastating to bipartisan American support for Israel,” adds Patir, whose group was a vocal supporter of the Obama administration.
The video clip, which was taken from the PBS documentary “Netanyahu at War,” shows footage from the contentious 2011 Oval Office meeting between Obama and Netanyahu, with the narrator saying the prime minister “lectured” the US president on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
Border cop injured in suspected car-ramming outside Jerusalem
A Border Police officer was lightly injured in a suspected car-ramming at the Qalandiya checkpoint outside Jerusalem, according to police.
Police say the driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says its medics are treating a “pedestrian” near Qalandiya with injuries to his head and limbs.
Suspicious balloon found in field near Gaza area community
A suspicious balloon apparently flown from the Gaza Strip is found in a field near a farming community in southern Israel, according to the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council.
A spokeswoman for the council says the incident is “under treatment.”
Trump says FBI, Justice Department to review Smollett case
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump announces Thursday that the FBI and Justice Department will review Illinois prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges against a US television actor accused of fabricating a hate crime.
Calling the Chicago case involving “Empire” star Jussie Smollett “outrageous,” Trump says: “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”
Prosecutors said they had shelved all 16 felony charges against Smollett in exchange for an agreement that he carry out community service and forfeit a $10,000 bond payment.
But Smollett’s lawyers claimed there was no such agreement, saying the state simply “dismissed the charges,” and that the actor was the victim of a rush to judgment.
The 36-year-old, one of the main cast members on Fox musical drama “Empire” alongside Taraji P. Henson, was accused of masterminding a hoax attack in downtown Chicago to gain publicity and secure a bigger paycheck.
German band Rammstein sparks fury with ‘repulsive’ Holocaust clip
BERLIN — German hardrock band Rammstein has sparked protests from politicians, historians and Jewish groups with a video showing band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners with nooses around their necks.
Critics accuse the Berlin-based group of a cynical publicity stunt playing with Nazi-era imagery to generate media hype and online clicks for their new single.
No strangers to controversy, the band has long employed dark militaristic imagery and in a 1998 video used footage from Leni Riefenstahl’s 1936 Nazi propaganda film “Olympia.”
Frontman Till Lindemann, 56, asked in a 2006 interview whether the band would again dabble in Nazi themes, said: “No. Because I am fed up with allegations of being a rightwing band.”
However, in the new promotional clip, the band members are dressed in black-and-white striped concentration camp garb and seemingly awaiting their execution by hanging.
Lindemann is shown bleeding from a facial cut and guitarist Paul Landers, 54, wears a Star of David.
At the end of the 35-second clip, the song title “Deutschland” (Germany) appears in Gothic letters.
Bild quotes a line-up of politicians who voiced anger and disgust, with Jewish historian Michael Wolffsohn labelling it “a new form of desecration of the dead.”
Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein calls it “a tasteless exploitation of artistic freedom” that “represents the transgression of a red line.”
Senior UAE official calls for ‘strategic-shift’ in Arab-Israel relations
A senior official of the United Arab Emirates appears to advocate for closer ties to Israel, saying that Arab world’s decades-old decision to boycott the Jewish state was a mistake.
“Many, many years ago, when there was an Arab decision not to have contact with Israel, that was a very, very wrong decision, looking back,” Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tells the UAE-based The National newspaper in an interview.
“Because clearly, you have to really dissect and divide between having a political issue and keeping your lines of communication open.”
Gargash says a “strategic shift” was needed for progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, noting that in 15-20 years a two-state solution will have become impractical, and a unitary state where Jews and Arabs have equal rights will be the only realistic possibility.
