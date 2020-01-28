Israeli military intel chief: Peace proposal may spark instability

The head of Israeli Military Intelligence says US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal may spark instability within Palestinian society and throughout the Arab world, but refrains from making larger predictions.

Maj. Gen. Tamir Hyman, speaking in Tel Aviv at the same time as the unveiling of Trump’s plan, says the deciding factor for the immediate ramifications of the plan will be how it is received by young people and average citizens, and how they will force their governments to act.

“We haven’t seen [the plan] yet, but we assume that it will have an impact on the region,” Hyman says.

— Judah Ari Gross