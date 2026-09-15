Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Katz confirms Hamas Rafah Brigade commander killed in IDF strike
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip this evening, Defense Minister Israel Katz says in a statement.
Gazan media identified the slain Hamas commander as Nael Abu Obeid, also known as Abu Atiya.
The military said earlier that it struck a senior Hamas member, with further details to be provided later.
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