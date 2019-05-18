Ladies in high places watching Eurovision

With less than two hours to go before the final gets under way, here are 12 must-reads from ToI’s Eurovision coverage this past year.

(All Times of Israel’s Eurovision coverage over the years is posted here.)

1. Where it all began: Israel’s Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision song contest

2. Netta’s celebratory press conference: Eurovision winner Barzilai jubilant: ‘How great we got to change Israel’s image’

3. Our 2018 winner’s personal story: ‘A one-woman band’: How Israel’s Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai rose to fame

4. Roger Waters et al try to spoil the show: 140 artists, 6 of them Israeli, urge boycott of Eurovision if hosted by Israel

5. So what do we think of Israel’s 2019 entry? Like a ‘memorial’ lament: Israel’s Eurovision pick doesn’t quite bring it ‘Home’

6. The taxi drivers get ready: Tel Aviv taxi drivers brush up on English ahead of Eurovision

7. Rehearsing as rockets from Gaza rain down nearby: Eurovision entrants rehearse in Tel Aviv as rockets rain on south

8. Israel’s four winners share their secrets of success: Past winners get mystical when sharing the secret of Israel’s Eurovision success

9. The first semifinal: Tel Aviv Eurovision semifinal soars on glitz and stilts, with politics sidelined

10. Amerivision? Eurovision, the kitsch song extravaganza, may be coming to America

11. Shalva wows the world: The real winners of 2nd Eurovision semifinal? Shalva Band wows the world

12. Kutiman’s 3-minute Eurovision history: WATCH: The 63-year-history of Eurovision in three minutes