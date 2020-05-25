Lapid: Netanyahu attempting to spark a civil war, he must go

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to start a civil war and to carry out a coup, railing against the prime minister’s statements bashing the judicial system that he made outside the Jerusalem courthouse where his trial opened Sunday.

“The moment he drags his ministers to the court with him, incites his followers, tries to lead us toward a civil war, then he can’t be allowed to remain in office,” Lapid tells his Yesh Atid faction at the Knesset, according to a party statement. “There was a coup attempt yesterday and it was led by Netanyahu. He tried to attack the police, the prosecution, the courts, the media. He tried to threaten his judges. He brought with him to the court the minister responsible for overseeing law enforcement and his representatives to the committee which appoints judges. He no longer has any boundaries.”