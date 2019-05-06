Lapid rips into Netanyahu’s ‘total surrender’ to Hamas

Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay welcomes the apparent ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, but criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the violent escalation in the Strip.

“After 20 years of Netanyhau strengthening Hamas — releasing [late Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmad] Yasin, the [Gilad] Shalit prisoner exchange and the Qatari money — this year he has also decided to strengthen Islamic Jihad, who are participating in the Cairo negotiations as if they’re an equal partner,” he posts on Twitter.

Though he welcomes news of the reported ceasefire, Gabbay warns that “without a long-term political solution, the next escalation is only a matter of time.”