Lebanon’s Hariri says he is resigning

US President Donald Trump says US forces have killed the person slated to take over the Islamic State terror group from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in a raid over the weekend.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

Trump does not name the figure. A number of names have been reported as the possible next in line to head the terror organization,

One possible heir is Abdullah Qardash, an Iraqi Turkman from Talafar and a former officer in Saddam Hussein’s army.

Another of Baghdadi’s close aides, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a joint US operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up. Little is known about al-Muhajir, who was appointed spokesman in 2016 and is believed to be a foreigner given his nom de guerre, the migrant.

The IS Shura council, the shadowy group’s leadership of 10 or so people, is supposed to choose the next leader if Baghdadi had not designated a successor. But it’s not clear how many of them are still alive.

— with AP