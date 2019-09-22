Likud backs Netanyahu for PM, calls for Blue and White to join ‘broad unity’ government

Likud Minister Yariv Levin tells President Reuven Rivlin the ruling Likud party recommends Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as its candidate to form the next government.

Levin agrees with Rivlin’s assessment that a third round of elections needs to be avoided and says Likud wants a “broad unity” government that includes both its right-wing religious allies and Blue and White.

He says a meeting needs to be held between Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Gantz to see whether it is possible to form such a government and criticizes Gantz, whose party won more seats than Likud in the elections, for not immediately agreeing to such a sit-down.

Rivlin asks Levin about Likud members’ past support for passing legislation that would require the president to task the head of the largest party with forming a government.

Levin says he didn’t personally back such legislation and notes it was never passed, then says whoever has the most recommendations should receive the mandate to assemble a government.