Likud MK pans Netanyahu handling of crisis: ‘Reset yourself’

In the latest sign of possible growing unrest within the Likud party, an MK from the faction headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared on Channel 13 news to openly criticize him and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“The economic crisis which started in February/March is not being managed,” says Michal Shir. “There is no organized plan for the next six months. Why do we need to get to Hanukkah to know what to do.”

She says she appreciates the prime minister and the work he has done, but accuses him of focusing his attention elsewhere, likely referring to his legal issues.

“The alertness was not there in time,” she says.

“We want [the government] to pay attention,” she says. “I call on the prime minister, my prime minister, the head of my party and the alternate prime minister [Benny Gantz]: Reset yourselves and start to manage the crisis. The public demands it.”

Despite reported threats that Netanyahu could sack the head of a coronavirus panel who overruled him, Shir says she believes Netanyahu will especially listen to criticism within the party.

Shir is a former aide to Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who has had a rocky relationship with Netanyahu. The prime minister openly campaigned against the two in a party primary last year.