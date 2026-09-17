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Lockheed Martin gets first batch of Patriot interceptor parts from General Motors

By Reuters Today, 4:17 pm
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Patriot long-range air defence systems of the German Bundeswehr armed forces are deployed at Vilnius Airport ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 7, 2023. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP)
Patriot long-range air defence systems of the German Bundeswehr armed forces are deployed at Vilnius Airport ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 7, 2023. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP)

Lockheed Martin says it has received its first shipment of critical components from General Motors for Patriot interceptors, less than a month after the two companies inked a manufacturing agreement, as the Pentagon pushes for faster weapons production.

The ⁠Patriot missile defense system remains one of the world’s most sought-after weapons for the US-Israeli war with Iran and Russia’s prolonged war with Ukraine.

GM Defense delivered the initial batch of housing components for the Patriot interceptors called the PAC-3 MSE — on August 28, just 22 days after the August 6 contract signing, Lockheed says, for parts that traditionally take months or years to produce.

Reuters has reported that the US military has used “virtually all” of its global supply of certain precision missiles. A Center for Strategic and International Studies estimate said that by July, the United States had used about 65% of its Patriot interceptors and reduced its THAAD (Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense) interceptor stockpile by at least 38%.

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