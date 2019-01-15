London mosque secretly agrees to host Holocaust exhibition

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Explosion, gunfire at Nairobi hotel, office complex
A gunfight is underway following a blast at a hotel and office complex in a leafy Nairobi neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, an AFP reporter and a witness say.
“There was a bomb, there is a lot of gunfire,” whispers a man working in the offices in the Dusit Hotel compound, asking not to be named.
The blast was heard from AFP’s offices some five kilometers (three miles) away and a reporter sent to the scene says gunmen and security forces are exchanging gunfire. It is not immediately clear whether the incident is a robbery or an attack.
— AFP
Prosecutors say they will indict Jewish suspect in Palestinian woman’s killing
State prosecutors submit a preliminary statement to the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court announcing their intent to indict the prime suspect in the deadly stoning of a Palestinian woman.
Aisha Rabi, a 47-year-old mother of eight, was fatally struck on the head by a rock while driving in a car with her husband and daughter in the northern West Bank on October 12.
The Jewish teen suspected in throwing the killing rock was arrested on December 30 along with two other students from the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank.
A week later, two more boys from the same boarding school were arrested.
The charges against the teen are expected to include terrorism.
In announcing the intention to indict, the State Attorney’s Office asks the court to extend the remand of the teen for an additional five days in order to provide time to submit the indictment. The court grants the request.
— Jacob Magid
Women’s March names 3 Jewish women to its steering committee
The Women’s March names three Jewish women to its new 32-member steering committee. The Jewish members are transgender rights activist Abby Stein; Union for Reform Judaism staffer April Baskin; and Jewish diversity activist Yavilah McCoy.
Stein, a formerly Hasidic transgender woman, has worked to raise awareness for transgender people as well as those leaving ultra-Orthodox Judaism. Baskin is the former vice president of Audacious Hospitality for the Union for Reform Judaism and is a former president of the Jewish Multiracial Network. McCoy is the founder of Ayecha, a Jewish nonprofit that advocates for Jews of color.
The Women’s March has come under fire in recent months due to its leaders’ handling of allegations of anti-Semitism, with celebrities and activists openly criticizing the organizers’ actions.
The controversy started when organizer Tamika Mallory attended a speech by and then praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has a long history of anti-Jewish and homophobic statements.
More recently, a report in Tablet said that Mallory and fellow organizer Carmen Perez had made anti-Semitic statements at two Women’s March planning meetings, claims which the organizers deny.
A number of organizations have dropped out as March sponsors, including the National Council of Jewish Women, Southern Poverty Law Center and EMILY’s List. Last week, the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, a major Reform congregation in New York, announced it was disassociating itself from Women’s March, Inc.
— JTA
London mosque secretly agrees to host Holocaust exhibition
An undisclosed London mosque has agreed to host an exhibition on the Holocaust that another Muslim house of worship canceled amid protests by members of that faith, activists say.
The new venue is being kept under wraps for fear of a repeat of the campaign that led to the Golders Green mosque scrapping its event earlier this month, Fiyaz Mughal of the interfaith group Faith Matters tells The Jewish News of London.
The Golders Green mosque canceled – without giving a reason – the exhibition titled “Love they Neighbor” about Albanians who rescued Jews during the Holocaust. The cancellation followed a journalist’s calls on a Muslim community news website to protest over the fact that the exhibition was created by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum.
“Thankfully, the exhibition on Muslims who saved Jews is being held in Redbridge,” Mughal says. “There is some fantastic work being done” in that borough of London, he adds.
Separately, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said it would host next month the exhibition at a meeting in the presence of the Albanian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Qirjako Qirko.
— JTA
West Bank Palestinians strike against PA’s social security law
Thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank join a strike against their government’s proposed new social security law, fearing the fund will be mismanaged.
The strike, which sees much of Ramallah, Hebron and other Palestinian cities closed, comes hours before Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is due to address the United Nations.
A few thousand people protest outside the Social Security Corporation in Ramallah, where Abbas’s government is based.
Under the proposed system, both private employers and their employees will pay monthly into a government-managed fund, with employees receiving a pension when they retire.
The government says it will provide new security for employees, arguing similar systems exist in countries across the globe.
Protesters say they do not trust the Palestinian government to manage the fund and point out there are no guarantees.
— AFP
Amid changing of the guard, Rivlin praises IDF chiefs over vegetarian lunch
Israel’s two overlapping lieutenant generals — the highest rank in the IDF reserved for the army’s chief of staff — continue their day of changing-of-the-guard rituals with a visit to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
They have also visited the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery and the Western Wall together.
President Reuven Rivlin hosts the outgoing chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot, and his incoming counterpart, Aviv Kochavi, as well as their wives, for lunch.
“The chief of staff is the chief of staff of the whole IDF. They are the heads of the people’s army, commanders of us all, not of left or of right,” Rivlin says.
Rivlin offers a friendly gibe, highlighting Kochavi’s roots in the Paratroopers Brigade and Eisenkot’s in the competing Golani Brigade. “It is said that when Paratroopers replace Golani on the front line, they immediately count how many operations Golani carried out during their tour. And their mission from that moment on is to do the same number of operations, and at least one more. Gadi, you grew up in Golani, from recruit to brigade commander and became our no. 1 soldier. Your roots are the roots of the tree on the Golani unit badge. Gadi, under your command, the IDF never stopped fighting on all fronts. Fighting between wars is a new kind of conflict – demanding, Sisyphean, draining and difficult. Aviv was at your side during this campaign, with you as your deputy.”
He goes on: “Aviv, in you, the IDF is getting a superb chief of staff. The best of the best. I am sure that you will steer the IDF through the challenges ahead with the same determination that you have shown up until now. You understand the complexity and the weight of responsibility. Now, no one bears a greater responsibility than you.”
The President’s Residence makes a point of noting that the lunch was vegetarian. Kochavi is Israel’s first vegetarian chief of the IDF.
Germany arrests German-Afghan army adviser for ‘spying for Iran’
BERLIN, Germany — Germany detains a German-Afghan man on suspicion he was spying for Iran while working for the German army as a linguistic and cultural adviser.
The 50-year-old identified as Abdul Hamid S. was arrested in western Germany, federal prosecutors say in a statement.
“The accused was a language evaluator and cultural issues adviser of the German armed forces. In this capacity, he is believed to have passed on information to an Iranian intelligence service,” they add.
According to Spiegel Online, he is suspected of working for Iranian secret services for several years. While working for the German army, he had access to highly sensitive information including on troop deployment in Afghanistan, the report added.
— AFP
UK lawmakers prepare to deliver verdict on Brexit
LONDON — British lawmakers are preparing to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the European Union on Tuesday after more than two years of political upheaval.
All signs point to it receiving a resounding thumbs-down from Parliament, a development that would throw British politics further into turmoil, just 10 weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.
Despite a last-ditch plea from May for legislators to give the deal “a second look,” it faces deep opposition, primarily because of measures designed to prevent the reintroduction of border controls between the UK’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.
Pro-Brexit lawmakers say the deal will leave Britain bound indefinitely to EU rules, while pro-EU politicians favor an even closer economic relationship with the bloc.
That leaves the agreement facing likely defeat on a day that could bring a very British mix of high drama, low insults and convoluted parliamentary procedure.
— AP
Likud says it won’t commit to transparency rules for online campaign ads
The legal adviser of the ruling Likud party, Avi Halevy, says the party is rejecting a call from other major political factions to impose greater transparency over campaign advertising ahead of the April 9 elections.
The Central Elections Committee has sought to apply the legal standards for traditional election-time advertising in print, radio or television to new media, especially online advertising. The committee’s members, who represent the major parties running in the current elections, have focused on applying the requirement that political parties and organizations must identify themselves in their advertising to online ads, which the current law does not require, as it was written before online advertising became a major vehicle for electioneering.
Likud is the only party currently in the Knesset to refuse to commit to that transparency standard.
In a letter made public by the Globes financial daily, Halevy explains Likud’s two key reasons: that imposing the new rules on online advertising must be done through legislation, not the expansion of the powers of the elections committee; and that dozens of small parties that have never won seats in the Knesset were not being asked to make the same commitments.
The Central Elections Committee’s chairman, Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, noted last week that fears that foreign powers might attempt to manipulate Israel’s elections raised the urgency and importance of ensuring as much transparency and clear provenance for electioneering materials.
