Man severely wounded in suspected stabbing attack at West Bank farming outpost

An Israeli man was severely wounded in a suspected stabbing attack at a West Bank farming outpost a short while ago, the military and medics say.

The Rescuers Without Borders emergency service says a Palestinian came in a vehicle to the Maoz Yehuda settlement farm, near the village of Usarin, and stabbed a settler before fleeing.

He is being treated in serious condition by medics, the service says.

The IDF says troops were dispatched to the Usarin area following the reported stabbing, and further details are under review.