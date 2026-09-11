Masked men with tzitzit filmed trying to break into Palestinian home during overnight raid

Settlers are filmed trying to break into a Palestinian home in the central West Bank village of Sinjil last night.

Security camera footage shows several masked men with tzitzit — knotted fringes worn by religious Jews — trying to enter the home before departing after not succeeding.

שנה חדשה – טרור ישן. ​מתנחלים פלשו אמש לסינג'יל, נפת רמאללה ואל-בירה, וניסו לפרוץ לבתי הפלסטינים. זו השגרה תחת הכיבוש הישראלי. הצבא יודע ולא נוקף אצבע, הממשלה מעודדת ובטחון הפלסטינים הפקר. ​נסו להיזכר בזה הערב סביב שולחן החג. בזוועות שאנו מבצעים ומאפשרים מרחק חצי שעה מביתנו. pic.twitter.com/bDBCraoeRL — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 11, 2026