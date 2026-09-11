Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Masked men with tzitzit filmed trying to break into Palestinian home during overnight raid
Settlers are filmed trying to break into a Palestinian home in the central West Bank village of Sinjil last night.
Security camera footage shows several masked men with tzitzit — knotted fringes worn by religious Jews — trying to enter the home before departing after not succeeding.
שנה חדשה – טרור ישן.
מתנחלים פלשו אמש לסינג'יל, נפת רמאללה ואל-בירה, וניסו לפרוץ לבתי הפלסטינים. זו השגרה תחת הכיבוש הישראלי. הצבא יודע ולא נוקף אצבע, הממשלה מעודדת ובטחון הפלסטינים הפקר.
נסו להיזכר בזה הערב סביב שולחן החג. בזוועות שאנו מבצעים ומאפשרים מרחק חצי שעה מביתנו. pic.twitter.com/bDBCraoeRL
— מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 11, 2026
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