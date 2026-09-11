Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Masked men with tzitzit filmed trying to break into Palestinian home during overnight raid

Today, 4:35 pm
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Settlers are filmed trying to break into a Palestinian home in the central West Bank village of Sinjil last night.

Security camera footage shows several masked men with tzitzit — knotted fringes worn by religious Jews — trying to enter the home before departing after not succeeding.

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