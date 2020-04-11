MDA seeking blood plasma from recovered virus patients

The Magen David Adom rescue organization says it is looking to collect blood from people who had COVID-19 and recovered, mirroring other efforts around the world.

Researchers believe seriously ill coronavirus patients could be helped by an infusion of blood plasma that has COVID-19 antibodies, though the treatment remains experimental and unproven.

MDA official Asher Mozer tells Channel 12 news that there is optimism surrounding the procedure, pointing to other countries where it has been tried and showed promising results.

On Saturday, health workers raced to extract blood plasma from a recovered patient in Jerusalem and infuse it in a 29-year-old man who is fighting for his life in an Ashdod hospital. It’s not yet known if the transfusion was a success.