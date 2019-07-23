The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Lapid congratulates ‘good friend’ Johnson for winning premiership
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid is among the first to congratulate his “good friend,” Britain’s PM-designate Boris Johnson, on his election as leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore Britain’s next premier.
“Congratulations and good luck to my good friend @BorisJohnson. I’m sure that as Prime Minister you will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries,” he writes on Twitter.
Congratulations and good luck to my good friend @BorisJohnson. I’m sure that as Prime Minister you will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/5uAQFd9M9x
— יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 23, 2019
Meretz source says talks now underway for left-wing alliance
A senior Meretz official says the left-wing party is in talks for a merger with Ehud Barak’s Israel Democracy Party.
Talks are also underway with the Labor party, the unnamed official tells the Maariv news site.
“We’re on our way,” he says.
Police arrest 3 for attacking Saudi blogger on Temple Mount
Police launch an investigation following the attacks on a Saudi tourist yesterday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.
Three people are arrested in the case, police say.
The tourist, a Saudi blogger who has expressed admiration for Israel, was harangued by Palestinian men and children as he walked through Jerusalem’s Old City and visited the holy site.
In video footage, several children are seen spitting on the man, while unseen individuals throw chairs and other items at him.
“More arrests are expected,” a police statement says.
Netanyahu: Israel prevents the Middle East’s fall to Islamic extremism
In a meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is the sole power in the region preventing the triumph of extremist Islamic forces.
“I just met with a delegation of journalists from Arab nations, most of which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel,” he says, according to quotes released by his office. “They expressed their hope that the Arab public get to know Israel, come to Israel and strengthen these ties. I’m working on that, a little bit publicly and a very great deal behind the scenes, to strengthen these ties. There are forces that want to push us back, but we’re moving forward.”
And he adds: “I told them one thing, which I believe: that the only power in the Middle East that prevents the collapse of the Middle East is Israel. Without Israel, I can say with certainty, the Middle East would collapse under the weight of the forces of Islamic extremism — the Shiite led by Iran, and the Sunni led by Islamic State. Israel, by being here, in our actions, in the great work we have done and our cooperation [with neighbors], prevents the collapse of the Middle East into the hands of Islamic extremism.”
comments