Ministers to hash out one-time handouts

The government has okayed a controversial plan to hand out billions of shekels to Israelis in stimulus money, though don’t check the mail for your free money yet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Economy Minister Amir Peretz will reportedly meet later Sunday to hash out the best way to allocate the money.

Ina statement, the Prime Minister’s Office says the quartet has until Monday to put together a plan to allocate the one-time payments, which will equal NIS 6 billion.

According to a plan announced last week, individuals over 18 will get NIS 750 each, and families with kids will get between NIS 2,000 and NIS 3,000. The plan has been derided for giving handouts to rich Israelis along with those in need, rather than directing the payments to only those who need it most.

However, according to Channel 12 news, Blue and White is pushing for those in need to be given preferential treatment. Netanyahu had said he preferred speed and wanted to avoid red tape and the need for income forms in order to figure out who should get what.

In a tweet, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) says on Twitter that while the plan is a good step, “we won’t give out the money blind. We will support aid that differentiates with regard to social sensitivities. This way, the emphasis will be on those whose income has been hurt.”