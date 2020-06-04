Minneapolis officials peg looting damage at $55 million

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 385,869 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 6,522,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,820,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 107,175 deaths from 1,851,520 cases. At least 479,258 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 39,728 deaths from 279,856 cases, Italy with 33,601 deaths from 233,836 cases, Brazil with 32,548 deaths and 584,016 cases and France with 29,021 deaths and 188,674 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,022 infections. It has 78,319 recovered cases.

