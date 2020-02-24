Netanyahu holds security consultation with defense chiefs

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tells the Kan public broadcaster that he believes the government is “closer than ever to a decision to launch a large-scale operation” in the Gaza Strip, following fresh barrages of rockets.

“It isn’t ideal to make such a decision on election week, but it needs to be made as early as possible by the prime minister and the cabinet,” Erdan says.

He adds that the situation regarding the Gaza Strip has become “unbearable.”