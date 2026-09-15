Netanyahu, Katz confirm that IDF strike targeted commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirm in a joint statement that the target of the strike in the southern Gaza Strip a short while ago was the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade.

“The IDF has just struck the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, after the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade and other senior members of the organization were eliminated earlier this week,” they say.

The pair say that Israel’s “message is clear: No terrorist is immune, and Hamas will not be in Gaza.”