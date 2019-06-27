Netanyahu meets US’s former UN envoy Haley, offers ‘heartfelt’ thanks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara host former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and her husband Michael for lunch at the premier’s Jerusalem residence.

Netanyahu heaps compliments on the former South Carolina governor, saying “The entire people of Israel appreciate the extraordinary way that you represented our alliance between America and Israel and the way you defended Israel and the truth in the UN. You were a great champion of this alliance and you have the enduring gratitude of all the people of Israel, really heartfelt. Thank you.”

Haley thanks Netanyahu, and says the Trump and Netanyahu administrations’ actions have “forever bonded us.”