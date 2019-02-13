Netanyahu, Omani foreign minister hail friendly ties

Iran’s supreme leader says negotiations with the US “will bring nothing but material and spiritual harm” in remarks just ahead of an American-led meeting on the Mideast in Warsaw that’s expected to largely focus on the Islamic Republic.

The comments from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are part of a seven-page statement read out word-for-word on Iranian state television and heavily promoted in the run-up to its release.

“About the United States, the resolution of any issues is not imaginable and negotiations with it will bring nothing but material and spiritual harm,” Khamenei says.

The supreme leader describes any negotiations as an “unforgivable mistake.” He also says negotiations would be like “going on your knees before the enemy and kissing the claws of the wolf.”

