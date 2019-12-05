Netanyahu says he discussed West Bank annexation with Pompeo

With days to go to solve the country’s political deadlock before third elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he needs to remain prime minister to push Jordan Valley annexation.

He says he discussed the matter with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but it’s mostly stalled because of the lack of government.

“We discussed the issue of annexation, but we’re not talking about time tables yet. These things are much easier when you have a government,” he says.

He also offers very tentative support for a return to direct elections for prime minister, which he says “is starting to become interesting.” While he says he is still hoping to form a unity government, the idea of direct elections “must be looked into.”

— with Raphael Ahren