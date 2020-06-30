Netanyahu says he’ll keep hashing out annexation with US ‘in days to come’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke about “the question of sovereignty” with US Ambassador David Friedman and special US envoy Avi Berkowitz.

“We’re working on it and we will continue to work on it in coming days,” he says, indicating that no decision on annexation will be made by his self-imposed start date of July 1.

Netanyahu, speaking at a Foreign Ministry ceremony, also expresses worries over mounting coronavirus infections.

“We need to do something, on one side to stop this spread and on the other side to allow economic activity,” he says.