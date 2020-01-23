Netanyahu: Soviet ‘sacrifice, contribution’ during WWII should not be obscured

At the ceremony for Leningrad victims earlier, the prime minister said the Soviet “sacrifice and contribution” during World War II should not be obscured.

Benjamin Netanyahu noted that millions of Soviet residents were killed during the war.

He said: “We mustn’t for even one second blur the sacrifice and the contribution of the former Soviet Union” in defeating “the Nazi monster.”

Netanyahu’s comments came after visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin ventured into the charged battle by claiming that 40 percent of Jewish Holocaust victims were Soviet, a figure disputed by historians.

— AP