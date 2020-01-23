The Times of Israel is liveblogging the World Holocaust Forum event in Jerusalem attended by dozens of world leaders, and other events unfolding Thursday.
Netanyahu: Soviet ‘sacrifice, contribution’ during WWII should not be obscured
At the ceremony for Leningrad victims earlier, the prime minister said the Soviet “sacrifice and contribution” during World War II should not be obscured.
Benjamin Netanyahu noted that millions of Soviet residents were killed during the war.
He said: “We mustn’t for even one second blur the sacrifice and the contribution of the former Soviet Union” in defeating “the Nazi monster.”
Netanyahu’s comments came after visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin ventured into the charged battle by claiming that 40 percent of Jewish Holocaust victims were Soviet, a figure disputed by historians.
Yaffa Issachar: Putin told me he was bringing Naama home
Yaffa Issachar tells Hebrew media the the Russian president has promised her to release her daughter, jailed backpacker Naama, from prison.
Vladimir Putin said “he was bringing the girl home,” Issachar says, adding: “I’m optimistic. He’s lovely.”
Main ceremony of Fifth World Holocaust Forum slated to start at Yad Vashem
The main ceremony of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum is slated to start at Yad Vashem in a few minutes’ time.
A livestream is available here.
The event may start a bit late, as a previous ceremony involving the leaders of Israel and Russia elsewhere in the capital has only just ended.
Putin hails ‘magnificent monument’ that will hopefully ‘stand for centuries’
Putin speaks at a ceremony for the inauguration of a memorial for the victims of the siege of Leningrad.
At the end of his prepared text at the conclusion of his address, Putin says: “I just want to add a few words. This is a magnificent monument and it will stand for a long time, for centuries, I hope.
“And you can dedicate a monument in many ways. The way that you [Israel] have done this today…” Putin pauses, and shakes his head in appreciation. “Thank you.”
Ukraine’s president visits Jerusalem’s Western Wall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
The Jewish Zelensky made headlines earlier today when his delegation gave up their seats at the upcoming main event of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem so that suvivors who had been denied seats could attend.
Yad Vashem said his actions were “puzzling.”
At President’s Residence, Charles says ‘committed to combating anti-Semitism’
Earlier President Reuven Rivlin and Britain’s Prince Charles planted a tree together at the President’s Residence.
The tree was an English oak tree, a tribute to the tree planted at Yad Vashem in honor of Charles’s grandmother Princess Alice, who is recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations for saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust.
“For me, this is a very significant experience,” Prince Charles said to the president. “Many of my teachers at school were Holocaust survivors and we are all deeply committed to combating anti-Semitism.”
“We will always remember how your grandmother, Princess Alice, who is buried here on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, saved the lives of many Jews during the Holocaust,” the president said. “Britain stood firm against the Nazi threat.”
Jailed backpacker’s mother: ‘There still isn’t a date for Naama’s release’
Yaffa Issachar, mother of jailed backpacker Naama Issachar, tells the Ynet news site, “There still isn’t a date for Naama’s release” after her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the prime minister on the matter.
Issachar says Netanyahu told her: “It won’t be much longer.”
Putin said to ask PM to prevent transfer of church properties to settler group
During their earlier meeting, Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin asked that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevent the transfer of Greek Orthodox Church buildings in Jerusalem to a Jewish settler group, the Ynet news website reports.
Ateret Cohanim, a religious-Zionist organization that works to populate the Old City and other East Jerusalem neighborhoods with Jewish residents by purchasing properties from non-Jewish owners, sought long-term leases to the disputed properties via shell companies in 2004, setting off years of legal wrangling between the two sides.
The church last year filed its current lawsuit in a bid to overturn a Supreme Court decision upholding the sale of the leases. The Patriarchate claimed that it had “clear proof” of corruption in the deal.
Macron visits memorial for the deportation of Jews from France during WWII
French President Emmanuel Macron visits a memorial for the deportation of Jews from France near the city of Beit Shemesh.
The memorial, at the Rogleet Forest, measures up to 100 meters in length and 13 meters in height and contains the convoys of deportations first and last names, and date and place of birth of the deportees.
The grove consists of 80,000 pine trees, in memory of the 80,000 Jews who were deported from France to Nazi death and labor camps during the Holocaust.
Macron laid a wreath and met with youth who are descendants of deportees.
Report: Gaza drone carrying explosives lands in Israeli territory
A small drone suspected of carrying an explosive device landed in the Sdot Negev regional council near the Gaza Strip a short time ago, Channel 12 news reports.
There is no official confirmation of the incident as of yet.
Putin attends inauguration for new memorial honoring Leningrad siege victims
An inauguration ceremony for a new memorial for victims of World War II’s siege of Leningrad is now starting in Jerusalem, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The memorial was erected recently in the capital’s Sacher Park, near the Supreme Court.
Also in attendance are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.
Germany bans neo-Nazi organization Combat 18 Deutschland
Germany is banning the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 Deutschland in what the country’s top security official says is a “clear message” against far-right extremism and anti-Semitism.
More than 200 police officers carried out raids in six German states early today, seizing cellphones, computers, unspecified weaponry, Nazi memorabilia and propaganda material, the Interior Ministry said.
The group had spread “far-right extremism and anti-Semitic hatred” in German society by producing neo-Nazi music and staging concerts for extremist bands, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says.
Rivlin to Putin: In Israel we feel every child is our own child
President Reuven Rivlin meets Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In reference to the case of backpacker Naama Issachar, Rivlin tells the Russian leader that “in Israel we feel every [child] is our own child.” He thanks the Russian leader for his efforts on her behalf.
Putin says World War II and the Holocaust were a joint tragedy for the Jewish and Soviet people. He says the world needs to fight anti-Semitism and Rivlin says, “We must fight together.”
Gantz meets Pelosi, discusses Iran and anti-Semitism in the US
Blue and White head Benny Gantz meets with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Jerusalem.
Gantz and Pelosi discuss “the strategic partnership” between Israel and the US, according to a statement from Blue and White.
Gantz tells Pelosi he appreciates the steps taken by the US to protect Jews in America, according to the statement, and to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
“We are all united in the commitment to prevent the ayatollah regime from obtaining nuclear weapons. I applaud the support of the US in this effort and appreciate its willingness to act in order to avert the strategic threat to regional and international stability,” Gantz says in the statement.
Holocaust commemoration organizer rejects claim event is politicized
World Holocaust Forum president Moshe Kantor dismisses claims that the event has become politicized, saying: “It’s not a political gathering. Our main goal is to use the platform of Holocaust commemoration to raise the issue about the crisis of anti-Semitism. And we have done that.”
Asked to respond to Polish President Duda’s decision not to attend the event after he was refused the opportunity to speak, Kantor says, “We tried to create a wide platform for everybody to come here and be united against that evil. It’s a shame that Poland is not part of that.”
Kantor says Duda was offered to be the first speaker at the state dinner held last night at the president’s house but “unfortunately” turned it down. Poland has denied the claim.
Yad Vashem’s Avner Shalev says there was no political message in the decision to have Russian President Vladimir Putin address the memorial event and not Duda.
“Long before the dispute between Russia and Poland started their dispute, we planned this event and felt that it was appropriate that the representatives of the Allies spoke,” Shalev says.
He says that he feels Duda “got the wrong interpretation of the goals of this meeting,” adding that he “hasn’t seen any sign that Putin is going to use the speech to attack any other country.”
In addition to Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Britain’s Prince Charles and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will address the gathering.
Putin tells mother of backpacker he’ll look at case, ‘everything will be okay’
Russian President Vladimir Putin tells the mother of jailed Israeli backpacker Naama Issachar that he will examine her case but that “everything will be okay.”
He also says that Issachar will be visited in jail today by a worker from a human rights organization.
“I met with Naama’s mother and it is clear that she comes from a good family. I know the prime minister’s position on the matter and all this is taken into account in making the decision. I said to Yaffa and I will say again – everything will be okay.”
Yaffa Issachar doesn’t make a statement to the press.
Naama Issachar was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after nearly 10 grams of marijuana was found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April. She has denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.
Hebrew media reports have swirled that a deal for Issachar’s release is nearing completion.
Yaffa Issachar, mother of Naama, meets with Netanyahu, Putin
Yaffa Issachar begins a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, as speculation swirled that the Russian leader’s visit could include an announcement on the fate of jailed Israeli-American Naama Issachar.
Naama Issachar was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after nearly 10 grams of marijuana was found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April.
She has denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.
Putin is in Israel for a one-day visit for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
Holocaust commemoration event organizer says event sends ‘powerful message’
Ahead of this afternoon’s World Holocaust Forum memorial event marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, the organization’s president Moshe Kantor says the event “sends a powerful message that anti-Semitism is an unacceptable danger to all of our societies.”
“It gives Jews hope all around the world that extremism can be countered with the values of moderation and toleration,” Kantor says at a press conference at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem.
He nonetheless says that he has “never been so concerned with the rise in anti-Semitism that I see around us.”
“Just 75 years after the Holocaust, Jewish life in Europe is again under threat,” says the Moscow-born philanthropist and Jewish activist who also heads the European Jewish Congress.
“It’s a sad picture of trembling communities hiding behind high fences,” he says.
The event, headlined “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,” is co-organized by the office of President Reuven Rivlin, Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center and the World Holocaust Forum Foundation.
Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev says the event aims “to bring together leaders of the international community to express their new commitment for Holocaust remembrance and understanding the deep meaning of Holocaust remembrance and to commit to fighting antisemitism around the world.”
Shalev says the unexpectedly high turn-out of world leaders “shows that we have created a united front of leaders to present the mission of combating antisemitism.”
At 1:15 p.m. the main memorial ceremony will start at Yad Vashem Warsaw Ghetto Square. In addition to Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Britain’s Prince Charles and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will address the gathering.
Suspected incendiary balloons found near southern border community
A suspicious bunch of balloons was discovered in the south of Israel, says a local government spokesperson.
“A short time ago, a suspicious bunch of balloons was discovered in an open area,” says a spokesperson for the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. “Military forces immediately came to the scene and handled the situation successfully.”
There is no immediate comment from police or the Israeli Defense Forces on the matter.
In recent days, terror groups in the Gaza Strip have flown numerous bombs and incendiary devices into Israeli territory from the enclave with the aid of helium-filled balloons, at times prompting retaliatory strikes from the IDF, according to Palestinian reports.
The tactic of launching balloons carrying explosive and arson devices from Gaza into Israel emerged in 2018 as part of a series of protests and riots along the Strip’s border, known collectively as the March of Return. The simple and cheap method of attack by Palestinians has proved effective as Israeli security forces have struggled to counter the tactic, but it had largely stopped over half a year ago.
Yad Vashem: Ukraine decision to give up Holocaust event seats is ‘puzzling’
Yad Vashem says the announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, is “puzzling” as they have complied with requests.
“This morning, the Ukrainian president announced his withdrawal, claiming that he is transferring to a Holocaust survivor,” the memorial center says in a statement.
“It was explained to the president that we have assented to survivors who approached us in recent days…. Therefore, his decision is puzzling, and it is a pity to take such a step in an event entitled ‘Remember the Holocaust to fight anti-Semitism.'”
Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.
Rivlin to UK’s Prince Charles: Hatred starts with Jews but never ends there
President Reuven Rivlin meets with the UK’s Prince Charles in Jerusalem ahead of a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
Rivlin tells the British royal that he was born in Jerusalem when it was still under the British Mandate.
“It’s a great honor and pleasure to have somebody from the Royal Family. We are still expecting your mother to come. We deeply appreciate your participation in this historic event,” Rivlin tells the heir to the British throne.
“Anti-Semitism starts with the Jewish people, but that is never where it ends,” Rivlin says during comments about the rise of hatred around the world.
Prince Charles is also slated to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit.
Putin, Netanyahu give statements ahead of meeting in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem ahead of a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
“I want to welcome out great friend the president of Russia. Sara and I are happy to invite you to our home in Jerusalem, and to thank you for the strong ties between Israel and Russia that serve our people, our countries and regional peace. Welcome to Jerusalem.”
Putin responds with a short statement.
“Today we remember the victims of the Holocaust,” Putin says. “I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife for their invitation to visit.”
The two are expected to discuss the fate of jailed Israeli-American Naama Issachar as speculation swirls over a possible announcement. Issachar’s mother Yaffa will meet with the two leaders.
Naama Issachar was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after less than 10 grams of marijuana was found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April. She has denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.
Katz to Putin: Grateful that Red Army liberated my mother from Auschwitz
Foreign Minister Israel Katz greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, tells him his family’s personal story of the liberation of Auschwitz and talks of the close ties between Jerusalem and Moscow.
“I am pleased to welcome you to the State of Israel for an event that symbolizes most of all the special relationship between our two nations. Your visit to Israel will contribute to strengthening the friendship between Russia and Israel and will deepen our relations,” Katz says.
“On a personal note, thanks to the Red Army my mother — who was in Auschwitz — survived, immigrated to Israel and started a family. Thank you.” Katz adds.
The Fifth World Holocaust Forum is taking place at Yad Vashem in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
Zelensky says he gave Ukraine delegation’s seats at Holocaust event to survivors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he and others in his delegation will give up their seats so that Holocaust survivors can attend a ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
Zelenksy says he will join other events and will also attend meetings in Jerusalem.
“We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did,” Zelensky tweets. “These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meetings.”
Army Radio reported last week that only 30 of some 800 seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum were reserved for survivors of the Jewish genocide, causing consternation among some uninvited survivors and their families.
In light of the report, Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would hand over his invitation to a survivor who wished to attend but was not invited. He called on his fellow ministers to do the same.
