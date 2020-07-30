Netanyahu spokesman dismisses ‘stupid idea’ that PM behind threatening fake profile

Ofer Golan, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family, denounces as “stupid” the notion that the premier and his team are behind a fake Facebook profile that threatened Netanyahu.

Facebook said earlier today that the profile, Dana Ron, was fake and was removed from the platform, a day after Netanyahu posted a comment it published calling for the premier to get “a bullet to the head.”

“I’ve heard about the stupid idea that the prime minister and his team are behind the fake profile,” Golan tweets.

“I want to clarify that the prime minister expects the police cyber unit to locate the post’s author immediately and bring them to justice. They have all the resources to reach them in a short time.”