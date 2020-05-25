Netanyahu thanks Likud lawmakers for backing at court

The High Court has ordered a stop to the planned demolition of the family home of a Palestinian suspected of involvement in the terrorist killing of yeshiva student Dvir Sorek, 18, last year.

The court rules 2-1 that the family of Mahmoud Atouna did not support his actions and razing their home would have no deterrent effect.

Atouna is accused of being part of a five-man cell that grabbed Sorek as he got off a bus in the West Bank and killed him, leaving his body on the side of the road.

Sorek was a student at a hesder yeshiva which combines Torah study with military service.

The judges rule that Atouna’s wife and three children did not know about his actions or support them and that too much time has passed for the demolition to have an intended deterrent effect.

The IDF in November razed the homes of the four other members of the cell.