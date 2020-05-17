Netanyahu: ‘The public wants a unity government, and that’s what the public will get’

Netanyahu says he is sure he and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz will work successfully together in the government like they did in the 2014 Protective Edge military operation in Gaza, when Gantz was IDF chief of staff.

Netanyahu says anything other than the immediate establishment of a government “will damage the fight against the coronavirus.” Israel has had a transitional government for over 500 days.

Saying that the fight against the virus “will not be over until a vaccine is found,” Netanyahu says the country needs “strong leadership” to get through both the ongoing health risks and the ensuing financial crisis.