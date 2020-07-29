Netanyahu: ‘There’s no place for violence for any reason’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues his first public response to suspected far-right attacks on protesters who demonstrated yesterday in Tel Aviv against the premier and his police minister.

“The investigation of the incident in Tel Aviv is underway. I expect the police to reach the truth and bring to justice those responsible. There’s no place for violence for any reason,” he writes on Facebook.

He adds: “In the same measure there’s no room for incitement or threats of murder — explicitly or implicitly — against me and members of my family, including the embarrassing threat of a crucifixion today in Tel Aviv.”

Netanyahu is referring to an exhibit placed in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square this morning depicting the prime minister eating a sumptuous meal at a banquet table, in a play on the Last Supper.

The premier accuses the media and political rivals of ignoring violence toward police and alleged threats against him, singling out Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who earlier today blamed “incitement” by Netanyahu for the attacks in Tel Aviv.

“One of them, Yair Lapid, similar to [former prime minister] Ehud Barak, even encourages a group of anarchists whose purpose is to disturb the peace and undermine the foundations of Israeli society,” Netanyahu says, adding that violence or incitement of any type should be condemned.