‘Netanyahu took the illicit benefits, knowing he was taking a bribe’ — indictment

The following is a translation of the relevant part in the indictment detailing the bribery charge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Case 4000.

In that case, the Justice Ministry has said Netanyahu will face charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust for allegedly pushing regulatory decisions financially benefiting the controlling shareholder of the Bezeq telecommunications group, Shaul Elovitch, in return for ongoing changes in the coverage from Bezeq’s Walla news site to be more positive toward the prime minister. Elovitch’s wife, Iris, was also involved in the illicit dealings.

“The defendant Netanyahu took the aforementioned illicit benefits from the Elovitches, knowing he was taking a bribe as a public official for his actions related to his public role,” the indictment says.

“In return for these benefits, the defendant Netanyahu executed his authority while making use of his high-ranking position to carry out actions benefiting the defendant Elovitch in a significant manner, while deviating from orderly conduct.”