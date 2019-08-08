The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu wants Gantz to join his coalition, but without Lapid — Likud MK
A loyalist of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Likud party is interested in having rival Benny Gantz in the next government, but without the Blue and White chief’s partner Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid faction.
“We have no problem going with Gantz — without Yesh Atid,” Likud MK David Bitan tells Radio Darom in an interview, confirming an earlier report by the Kan public broadcaster that Netanyahu wants Gantz’s Israel Resilience faction since it is the most likely to agree to join a right-wing coalition.
Russia freezes assets of Kremlin critic Navalny’s anti-graft group
Russia has frozen the assets of an anti-corruption group that top opposition figure Alexei Navalny set up to expose the questionable wealth of senior government officials, his spokeswoman says.
The ruling comes amid a crackdown on the opposition that has seen Navalny jailed and thousands of people detained at a series of rallies in Moscow calling for free and fair elections.
The Foundation for Fighting Corruption (FBK) has published reports detailing the lavish lifestyles of figures close to Russian President Vladimir Putin including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
A Moscow district court froze 75 million rubles ($1.1 million) held in accounts of the FBK and those of several staff members, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh writes on Twitter.
“This is the amount that they considered to be ‘laundered’,” she writes on Facebook.
— AFP
Iran: Israeli involvement in Gulf mission could have ‘disastrous consequences’
Iran’s defense minister says the formation of a US-led flotilla in the Gulf will “increase insecurity” and any Israeli involvement will have “disastrous consequences” for the region.
“The military coalition that America is seeking to form with the excuse of securing maritime transport will only increase insecurity in the region,” Defense Minister Amir Hatami says in a conference call with counterparts from Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
Reacting to reports of Israeli willingness to join the coalition, he says it would be “highly provocative and can have disastrous consequences for the region.”
There have been reports in the Israeli media of the country’s possible involvement although it was not clear in what capacity.
Tehran and Washington have been locked in a battle of nerves since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions.
Tensions have soared in the region, with drones downed and tankers mysteriously attacked in Gulf waters. Washington and its Gulf allies have accused the Islamic Republic of the tanker attacks, which Tehran denies.
In response, the US has been seeking to form a coalition whose mission– dubbed Operation Sentinel — it says is to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
Britain, which already has warships on protection duty in the Gulf after a UK-flagged tanker was seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guards, has said it will join the planned operation. But other European countries have kept out, for fear it might harm European efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with Iran.
— AFP
Earthquake with magnitude of 6.0 shakes western Turkey
Turkey’s disaster management agency says an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 has hit the west of the country.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency says the quake was centered on the town of Bozkurt, in Denizli province.
It is not immediately clear what damage was caused or whether there are any casualties.
Turkey is prone to earthquakes.
— AP
‘Whoever didn’t know him missed out,’ says father of murdered student Dvir Sorek
The father of Dvir Sorek, the young yeshiva student murdered in a terror attack in the West Bank, describes his son as “a kid with light in his eyes,” adding that “whoever didn’t know him missed out, he used to help the weak around him who were in need of a friend.”
“Our Dvir was sweet,” Yoav Sorek, himself a scholar and a journalist, tells reporters in tears outside his home. “Two months ago he had a karate exam and he didn’t get a high grade because his teacher said he performs the movements well, but lacks ‘murder’ in his eyes. Now someone with murder in his eyes has taken him.
“We received a gift for almost 19 years — for that gift we are grateful, we will carry the pain from now on,” he said.
Sorek will be buried this evening at 8 p.m. at the cemetery in his hometown, the settlement of Ofra.
הפיגוע בגוש עציון | יואב שורק, אביו של דביר יהודה שורק, שנדקר למוות בפיגוע בגוש עציון: "דביר שלנו היה מתוק. לפני חודשיים הוא נבחן בקרטה, ולא קיבל ציון גבוה כי המורה אמר שהוא עושה את התנועות נהדר – אבל אין לו רצח בעיניים. מישהו עם רצח בעיניים לקח אותו. נישא את הכאב" @TzurMaor pic.twitter.com/k0snyA84WF
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 8, 2019
Former SS guard of Nazi camp, 92, to go on trial in Germany
A Hamburg court says a 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that, in his role as a guard, he helped the Stutthof concentration camp function.
Spokesman Kai Wantzen tells The Associated Press that the suspect, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, will go on trial October 17, after experts determined his health was good enough, so long as sessions are limited to two hours a day.
More than 60,000 people were killed at the Nazi German camp built east of Danzig, which is today the Polish city of Gdansk.
Dey is accused of serving as a guard there from August 1944 to April 1945, which prosecutors say makes him an accessory to murders during that time.
— AP
Hamas refers to multiple ‘fighters’ in heaping praising for deadly attack
The Hamas terror group refers to multiple people who carried out the terror attack that killed a religious seminary student, whose body was found this morning outside a settlement in the Gush Etzion area, describing it as “heroic.”
The body of Dvir Sorek, 19, was discovered in the predawn early morning hours, bearing stabbing marks, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that he was killed in a terror attack.
“We salute our people’s heroic fighters who carried out the heroic operation that killed a soldier in the occupation’s army, who was studying at a military college known for graduating extremists who hold Talmud- and Torah-based beliefs that support killing our people and seizing its lands,” the Hamas terror group says in a statement, stopping short of taking responsibility for the killing.
Sorek studied at the Machanayim yeshiva in the Migdal Oz settlement as part of a military program known in Hebrew as hesder. Though formally a soldier, Sorek was unarmed and not in uniform at the time of the attack, nor had he yet undergone military training.
Sorek was missing since yesterday evening. He was last seen leaving Migdal Oz for Jerusalem to buy books.
Earlier, the Islamic Jihad terror group said: “The heroic operation is a natural response to the occupation’s terrorism and crimes at the expense of our people, land and holy sites. It is the right of our people to push back against the destruction and demolition of citizens’ homes in Wadi Hummus, a crime that requires a painful and deterring response.”
— with Adam Rasgon
Russian military says 2 dead, 6 injured by rocket explosion
Russia’s Defense Ministry says two people were killed and six others were wounded when a rocket engine exploded during a test.
The ministry says the rocket engine exploded at a military shooting range in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, causing a fire. It says two people died and another six servicemen and civilian engineers were injured and hospitalized.
The explosion follows a massive fire that erupted Monday at a military ammunition depot near Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region. The blaze triggered powerful explosions that continued for about 16 hours, killing one person, injuring another 13 and forcing over 16,500 people to flee their homes.
— AP
