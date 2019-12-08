Netanyahu warns Hamas: No ceasefire deal if rockets continue
Netanyahu: No ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza if rocket fire continues

PM warns Gazan terror groups to refrain from targeting Israel, says IDF assassination of Islamic Jihad commander ‘just a preview’

By TOI staff Today, 1:40 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, December 8, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the conference of the Israeli newspaper "Makor Rishon" at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, December 8, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.

1:40 pm

Netanyahu warns Hamas: No ceasefire deal if rockets continue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Israel won’t agree to a ceasefire agreement with Gaza’s rulers Hamas — which has reportedly been in the works for months — if rocket fire at Israel from the Palestinian enclave persists.

“There will be no ceasefire if the fire continues,” says Netanyahu at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting.

He speaks a day after three rockets are fired at the south, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes.

The prime minister warns that if terror groups don’t hold their fire, the November flareup in which an Islamic Jihad commander was killed by Israel would be “just a preview” of what would come.

He also says he instructed the army and defense minister to prepare accordingly, without elaborating.

1:40 pm

