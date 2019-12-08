Netanyahu warns Hamas: No ceasefire deal if rockets continue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Israel won’t agree to a ceasefire agreement with Gaza’s rulers Hamas — which has reportedly been in the works for months — if rocket fire at Israel from the Palestinian enclave persists.

“There will be no ceasefire if the fire continues,” says Netanyahu at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting.

He speaks a day after three rockets are fired at the south, drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes.

The prime minister warns that if terror groups don’t hold their fire, the November flareup in which an Islamic Jihad commander was killed by Israel would be “just a preview” of what would come.

He also says he instructed the army and defense minister to prepare accordingly, without elaborating.