New Saudi oil czar calls for OPEC unity

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a statement on a report in Politico alleging that Israel has been spying on US President Donald Trump, calling it “a blatant lie.”

According to the report, the Trump administration has concluded Israel is responsible for the placement of cellphone surveillance equipment near the White House and at other sensitive locations in Washington DC.

“There is a longstanding commitment, and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the US. This directive is strictly enforced without exception,” the statement reads.