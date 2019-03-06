The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Statistics show 90% of Israeli women content with their work, quality of life
Around 90 percent of Israeli women are content with their quality of life and with their profession, according to statistics released by the Central Bureau of Statistics to mark Friday’s International Women’s Day.
The CBS says 56% of women are satisfied with their income. However the average income for men is higher by NIS 3,700 ($1,000) than the average income for women.
Women continue to live longer than men on average — 84.6 years compared to 80.7 years.
Meanwhile females have a far higher rate of bagrut (matriculation) certificates than males at the end of high school: 70.9% of females successfully complete their studies, compared to 59.2% of males.
North Korea said rebuilding structures at rocket site
North Korea is restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps, according to foreign experts and a South Korean lawmaker who was briefed by Seoul’s spy service.
The finding follows a high-stakes nuclear summit last week between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump that ended without any agreement.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service provided the assessment about the North’s Tongchang-ri launch site to lawmakers during a private briefing Tuesday. North Korea has not immediately responded.
— AP
Hundreds limp out of besieged Syria jihadist enclave
Veiled women carrying babies and wounded men on crutches hobble out of Baghouz after US-backed forces pummel the last jihadist village in eastern Syria.
The Syrian Democratic Forces leading the assault expect more fighters to surrender with their families in tow before moving deeper in the Islamic State group’s last redoubt.
The tiny village on the banks of the Euphrates River where diehard IS fighters have made a bloody last stand has regurgitated unexplained numbers of people.
Kurdish officers in the SDF and aid groups have voiced their surprise that the flow of evacuees never seemed to dry up after weeks of evacuations.
— AFP
EU court upholds freeze on Hamas funds
A European Union court upholds a freeze on Hamas funds as it rejects the group’s appeal against its EU listing as a terrorist organization.
The General Court’s ruling amounts to the latest rejection of Hamas’s efforts to be struck from an EU blacklist created in 2001 based on a UN resolution following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
“In today’s judgment the General Court looks into each of the arguments made by Hamas and rejects them in their totality,” the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement.
As a result, “the decision to extend the freezing of Hamas funds is confirmed.”
— AFP
