Official coronavirus death toll in Iran passes 12,000

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says that its death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 12,000, with authorities considering reimposing restrictive measures in Tehran to contain a resurgence of the disease.

It comes a day after the Islamic Republic reported its highest single-day fatality count of 200 from COVID-19.

Iran has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the virus since late February.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says that another 153 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,084.

She says total cases had risen to 248,379 with 2,691 more people testing positive.

Nine of Iran’s 31 provinces are now classified as “red,” the highest category in the country’s virus risk scaling.

Another 10 are on alert including the capital Tehran and the surrounding province, Lari adds.

“Tehran is facing a very fragile situation,” says Alireza Zali, the head of the city’s virus taskforce.

“The number of infections, deaths and hospitalizations have been on a sharp rising trajectory in the past 10 days,” he iss quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

