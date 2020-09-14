Official says it is standard to keep normalization agreements secret

Responding to criticism that the Knesset is not being made privy to the details of the normalization deal with the UAE before it is signed, an Israeli official with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delegation says, “This is standard procedure. First we sign, and then it is brought before the cabinet for approval followed by the Knesset. That is how it was in the past as well.”

Both agreements with the UAE and Bahrain that will be signed tomorrow mention diverse areas of cooperation planned between the respective countries.

While the deal with the Emiratis will be more detailed than the declaration Netanyahu will sign with Bahrain, there still are issues that will be finalized after Tuesday’s ceremony. These were discussed last week, when the Israeli delegation, led by National Security Council chairman, Meir Ben Shabbat, visited the UAE, the official says.

These clauses will be mentioned in the peace treaty and added into the agreement after the fact, the official adds.

— Jacob Magid