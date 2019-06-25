The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Officials gather in Manama as ‘Peace to Prosperity’ workshop about to kick off
Delegates, government officials and journalists — and at least five rabbis — start to gather at the Four Seasons hotel in Manama, the Bahraini capital, for the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” workshop, which is scheduled to start later tonight.
Rabbis Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper, from the Simon Wiesenthal Center; Rabbi Marc Schneier, an adviser for interfaith affairs to the king of Bahrain; Montreal-based Rabbi Mayer Gniwisch, the owner of a venture capital fund that invests in Israel; and one rabbi who asked to remain unnamed, are mixing with Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, and boss of soccer’s world governing body FIFA Gianni Infantino.
Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, have not yet arrived.
Ashraf Jabari, the only Palestinian businessman known to attend the event, is sitting on a couch near the entrance of the hotel. He is joined by a handful of fellow Palestinians, who ask not to be interviewed but said they support Jabari and his decision not to boycott the event.
— Raphael Ahren
Islamic State head in Yemen captured by special forces — coalition
Saudi and Yemeni special forces have captured the head of the Islamic State group’s branch in Yemen, the Saudi-led military coalition backing the country’s government announces.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki says in a statement that the IS leader, named as Abu Osama al-Muhajir, was caught in an early June raid along with other members of the jihadist group.
בשולי: כוחות מיוחדים של צבא סעודיה לכדו את המנהיג של שלוחת דאעש התימנית. הרבה ברייקינג בנושא בשעה זו pic.twitter.com/48tIqntwh1
— roi kais • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) June 25, 2019
— AFP
Attorney general says no legal option to cancel September elections — report
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has said in closed meetings that there is no legal way to cancel the September 17 elections, Channel 12 reports, amid rumors that the two biggest parties are trying to pass legislation nixing the vote and to form a unity government.
Both Likud and Blue and White have denied those reports.
France warns Iran of ‘serious mistake’ in violating nuclear deal
France’s foreign minister says Iran would be making a “serious mistake” by violating the 2015 nuclear deal in response to pressure from the United States.
“French, German and British diplomacy is completely mobilized to make Iran understand that it would not be in its interest,” Jean-Yves Le Drian tells parliament amid reports that Iran is preparing to abandon its commitments.
— AFP
10 fires sparked today in Israel by arson balloons from Gaza
The Israel Fire and Rescue Service says that in total, arson ballons from Gaza have started 10 brush fires in southern Israel today, all of which were extinguished within minutes.
According to a statement, seven of the fires were in the Eshkol region, two were in Sha’ar Hanegev and one in Sdot Negev.
Caretaker at PM’s residence accused in catering case reaches plea deal
Prosecutors reach a plea deal with Ezra Saidoff, a former caretaker at the Prime Minister’s Residence who was accused along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, of misusing hundreds of thousands of shekels in state funds to purchase catering meals.
Similar to a plea deal with Netanyahu signed last week, Saidoff will confess to an offense of taking advantage of a mistake, avoiding an earlier charge of aggravated fraud.
According to the plea deal — which still needs to be approved in court — Saidoff will receive a suspended sentence, 150 hours of community service and a NIS 10,000 ($2,800) fine.
A year ago, Netanyahu and Saidoff were charged with fraud and breach of trust for spending $100,000 of state funds on catered meals, while there was a full-time chef on staff. That amount was slashed by half in the amended indictment to some $50,000.
Iran to abandon more nuclear deal commitments on July 7
Iran will “resolutely” abandon more commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers on July 7, Fars News Agency reports, quoting a “note” from a top security official.
Tehran announced on May 8 that it was suspending two of its 2015 pledges and gave Europe, China and Russia a two-month ultimatum to help Iran circumvent US sanctions and sell its oil or it would abandon two more commitments.
— AFP
In Jerusalem summit, Russia rejects Israeli, US portrayal of Iran as regional threat
Russia’s top national security adviser speaks out on behalf of Iran during trilateral meetings with his Israeli and American counterparts in Jerusalem, backing Tehran’s claims against the United States and supporting its ongoing presence in Syria, despite Israeli concerns that the Islamic Republic’s forces there represent a threat to the Jewish state.
In a press conference, Nikolai Patrushev rejects the view held by the US and Israel that Iran represents “the main threat to regional security” and says Israeli airstrikes in Syria against Iranian forces and proxies are “undesirable.”
Patrushev also lauds Iran’s ongoing presence in Syria — which Israel sees as an unacceptable threat. The Russian official says Iran is “contributing a lot to fighting terrorists on Syrian soil and stabilizing the situation there.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Russia accuses US of being ‘reckless’ with new Iran sanctions
Russia accuses Washington of being reckless with new sanctions on Iran, saying Moscow stood in solidarity with Tehran.
“US authorities should think hard about where this reckless course of action can lead,” the foreign ministry says in a statement. “There is an impression that Washington is ‘burning bridges.'”
— AFP
MK says Litzman thwarting efforts to improve Haredi treatment of child sex abuse
Jewish Home MK Moti Yogev tells Army Radio he has tried to push legislation that would train education officials in ultra-Orthodox communities on how to handle cases of child sex abuse, but they have been shot down by Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman.
Yogev says Litzman, who is ultra-Orthodox, has torpedoed the efforts since he doesn’t want the issue of child sex abuse to be raised and discussed in his communities.
Litzman has been accused of aiding multiple sex offenders, including helping a former school principal avoid extradition to Australia, where she is wanted for molesting dozens of students.
Construction worker, 75, seriously wounded after fall at Kiryat Ono site
A 75-year-old construction worker is seriously wounded when he falls from a roof he was working on in the city of Kiryat Ono in central Israel.
Magen David Adom medics treat the man and take him to Tel Hashomer hospital in Ramat Gan in serious but stable condition, suffering from a head wound.
At least 20 workers have been killed since the start of the year at construction sites.
Iranians mock Trump for mistaking leader with dead founder
US President Donald Trump is mocked by Iranians after mixing up the country’s current supreme leader with his predecessor who died 30 years ago.
“The assets of Ayatollah Khomeini and his office will not be spared by these sanctions,” Trump said yesterday as he announced new measures against Iran’s supreme leader and top officials.
But the Islamic Republic’s founder and revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died in 1989, and the country has since been led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“Trump doesn’t know that Ayatollah Khomeini has passed away and that Ayatollah Khamenei is the leader of Iran,” tweets Sara Masoumi, diplomatic correspondent for the reformist daily Etemad.
“Has this narcissist been waiting for (a dead man) to call him?” writes another Twitter user, after Trump last month said he would like Iran to phone him.
One social media user suggests “Trump took revenge” for Khamenei reportedly mispronouncing the president’s name as Ronald.
But one Twitter user suggests there is a plot in the White House to make the US president “look like a lunatic!”
— AFP
Hamas warns Israel’s Gaza policies endangering ceasefire
A senior Hamas official warns that recent Israeli policies regarding the Gaza Strip are endangering ceasefire understandings reached after last month’s two-day flareup.
“The Israeli occupation is manipulating the fishing zone and stopping fuel supply to the power stations,” Khalil al-Hayya says, according to Palestinian media. “This puts the understandings in a dangerous situation.
“We warn the Israeli occupation not to export its internal crises to our people,” he adds.
#No4DealOfCentury#DownBahrainConference pic.twitter.com/hcUipLCWt2
— Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) June 25, 2019
Arson balloons from Gaza start 5 blazes in southern Israel
Five brush fires break out in southern Israel due to arson balloons launched from the Gaza Strip, authorities say.
The fires rage in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol regions. One of them is at the Kissufim Forest.
Firefighters are at the scene, as are IDF forces, KKL-JNF staff and members of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.
שריפה פרצה ביער כיסופים בעוטף עזה. בשטח פועלים צוותי כיבוי@pozailov1 (צילום: משה ברוכי) pic.twitter.com/cPL9rd636v
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 25, 2019
Next British PM to be announced July 23: Conservative Party
The winner of the contest to replace Theresa May as leader of Britain’s ruling Conservatives and prime minister will be announced on July 23, the ruling party says.
Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is currently the favorite in the race, battling his successor as Britain’s top diplomat, Jeremy Hunt.
— AFP
After Istanbul loss, Erdogan vows not to ignore the message
In his first public appearance since a crushing defeat in a rerun election for mayor of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows to draw lessons from “the messages given by the people.”
Addressing legislators from his ruling party, Erdogan again congratulates opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu who garnered 54.21% of the vote in Istanbul on Sunday.
It was Erdogan’s first electoral defeat and broke his ruling party’s decades-old grip on Turkey’s most important city.
Erdogan says: “We don’t have the luxury of turning a deaf ear and ignoring the messages given by the people.”
He says his ruling party — which is scheduled to meet later today — will determine “failings, disunity and errors” and look for ways to fix them.
— AP
40 years after peace with Egypt, Rivlin says treaty should inspire deal with Palestinians
President Reuven Rivlin hosts an event marking the 40th anniversary of the Israel-Egypt peace agreement, saying that treaty should serve as an inspiration for peace with the Palestinians.
“Two generations of Israelis and Egyptians know only peace between our countries,” Rivlin tells Egyptian Ambassador to Israel Khaled Azmi. “The gift of peace is a tremendous gift which the leaders of Egypt and Israel have given to their children and grandchildren. I want to especially express our appreciation to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi whose commitment to peace, stability and cooperation has ensured that our relationship stays strong.”
“The peace treaty between Israel and Egypt was signed only six years after a terrible war between our countries in 1973,” he continues. “We could never have imagined that only a few years later our leaders would hug and shake hands. This should serve as an inspiration for our efforts to achieve peace with all of our neighbors, and especially our Palestinian neighbors and cousins.
“When courageous leaders are willing to end their conflict, and set out on a new path based on reconciliation and mutual respect, peace can be achieved more quickly than we can imagine,” he concludes, calling the Israel-Egypt peace treaty “the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East.”
Azmi agrees, saying that “Middle East peace can best be served by learning from our own past experiences. Our peace treaty has set important example in how Middle East peace is negotiated, and by what means should Arab and Israeli interests be accounted for in a peace process. Egypt was the pioneer in initiating peace in the Middle East.
“Our vision was, and still is, based on full nation-statehood and security for everyone in the region,” the Egyptian envoy adds, lamenting that “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has wasted the resources and disrupted the lives of the people of the Middle East for many decades. It is saddening to claim the status quo as the most that we can achieve of the hopes and aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians.”
Bolton threatens more Iran sanctions, but adds US not seeking regime change
US National Security Adviser John Bolton says he believes Iran will return to the negotiating table in response to the United States’ “maximum pressure campaign,” referring to growing financial sanctions on the Islamic Republic and its leaders.
“They’ll either get the point or as the president said, we will enhance the max pressure campaign further,” he says, following a trilateral meeting with Israeli and Russian national security advisers in Jerusalem.
Seen as a hawk on Iranian issues, Bolton adds that the White House is not seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic. “That’s not the policy of the United States,” he says, acknowledging that as a private citizen he has called for this.
Speaking at a press conference, Bolton says the US is working with Russia in an effort to counter Iran in the region, especially in Syria where they threaten Israel.
The US national security adviser says Moscow also sees the removal of Iranian forces from Syria as a positive step necessary for the war-torn country’s reconstruction, despite his Russian counterpart’s remarks in an earlier press conference that Syria can keep foreign fighters in its borders for as long as it wants.
“The Russians have said repeatedly that they would like to see Iranian forces leave,” Bolton says, citing comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent meeting in Moscow.
He says with this trilateral meeting, the countries are working to “find a way to make it happen.”
— Judah Ari Gross
In Jerusalem, Russian official says downed US drone was in Iranian airspace
The US drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia’s Security Council says, despite US claims to the contrary.
“I have information from the defense ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace,” Russian news agencies quote Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem.
Patrushev is in Jerusalem for talks with US and Israeli officials, as tensions run high after Iran shot down the US spy drone on June 19 and US President Donald Trump considered, then canceled, a retaliatory strike.
Iran insists the drone violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, but the Pentagon denies it entered Iranian territory.
— AFP
Turkish court frees US consulate worker from house arrest
A court in Istanbul has released an employee of the US consulate from house arrest for health reasons.
The court rules, however, that Nazmi Mete Canturk should continue to be barred from leaving the country pending the outcome of his trial.
Canturk — along with his wife and daughter — is on trial accused of links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016. He is among three US diplomatic missions’ Turkish employees to be prosecuted on terror or espionage charges.
The top US diplomat in Turkey, Jeffrey Hovenier, welcomes Canturk’s release but says the US sees “no evidence to support the charges brought against him.”
He calls for a quick resolution of cases brought against his staff.
— AP
‘I’m innocent,’ freed Palestinian rape suspect says after release
As he embraces relatives for the first time in nearly two months, the Palestinian suspect released today due to a lack of evidence tying him to the alleged rape of an Israeli girl declares his innocence.
“I have so much to explain about what I went through,” says an emotional Mahmoud Qadusa, who is mobbed by dozens of Israelis reporters at the Beitunia Crossing, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“I’m a clean person, I know myself, I was always telling them, I’m not that person. They’ll do what they need. I have nothing to do with what they said about me,” he says.
— Jacob Magid
