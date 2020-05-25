The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Olmert attacks Netanyahu as mafia head, says his family needs ‘therapy’
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has launched a series of scathing attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to resign and assailing his family as mentally unwell.
“Netanyahu is a criminal, a scoundrel, a thief and a criminal. He’s going to be sent to prison for a long time,” Olmert tells Army Radio.
Olmert, who served almost two years in prison for his own criminal actions, also says he hopes “Netanyahu will take his family of trolls and go with them to seek therapy.”
Olmert tells Ynet that Netanyahu’s attacks on the judiciary outside the courtroom on Sunday reminded him of Don Corleone in “The Godfather.”
“That was the outburst of a criminal gang that is headed by the prime minister of Israel,” he scolds.
Flights may not return until July — report
A top official at Ben-Gurion International Airport is estimating that Israel’s main gateway will likely only begin to ease back into normal operations in July.
The estimation runs counter to what officials had hopes would be a gradual reopening of Israel’s skies next month to countries that have also seemingly managed to get the coronavirus under control.
“Nobody wants infections to break out here again and we all know that the virus came to Israel by air,” Ben-Gurion CEO Shaul Zakai tells Channel 12 news after a tour by Health Ministry officials to test the airport’s readiness.
Despite new virus cases mostly dwindling, the airport remains on emergency footing, with only a few flights in and out of the country daily.
Japan lifts state of emergency
Japan has lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world’s third-largest economy as government officials warn caution is still necessary to prevent another wave.
“We had very stringent criteria for lifting the state of emergency. We have judged that we have met this,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells a nationally televised news conference.
— AFP
